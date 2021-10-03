Creative Stage 360, an all-in-one soundbar for music, movies and gaming

Expanding the increasingly extensive offer of sound bars, Creative Technology has just presented your new Creative Stage 360, the latest model in this series designed to bring home entertainment to its maximum expression, offering greater audio clarity and greater immersion in its surround sound with the integration of Dolby Atmos technology, new drivers, and greater connectivity that make it an all-in-one sound system for enjoying music, movies and gaming.

Starting with sound integration Dolby Atmos, this technology allows users to enjoy three-dimensional sound close to that of movie theaters, with realistic surround sound and high quality playback simply playing any compatible content. A quality that will be backed up by its impressive subwoofer, capable of achieving a power of 240 watts, offering powerful audio every moment, maintaining clarity throughout the audio range, along with boosted bass.

In addition, the Creative Stage 360 ​​soundbar is optimized for both close-quarters such as desktop computers and spacious rooms, making use of custom drivers and the ability to switch between different stage sets with your remote control.

Although as we said, its connectivity section will also be one of the main focuses. Enhanced with both wireless and wired connectivity, the bar adds different connections as one HDMI ARC port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, optical input, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, offering an audio solution for all devices, from televisions, computers, mobile devices and even game consoles.

In fact, thanks to the inclusion of multiple HDMI jacks, users will be able to keep all their devices connected directly without having to manually switch between them each time, or potentially losing transmission quality by splitting the connections.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Creative Stage 360 ​​available through the official website of the brand, under a price of 229.99 euros.