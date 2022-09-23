Creative launches new headphones with 7.1 sound at a spectacular price

- Advertisement -

Having headphones that are of good quality and that allow you to enjoy both games and video calls made to family or co-workers is something that everyone is looking for. Luckily, to get this right now you no longer have to pay an exorbitant amount for it, and an example is the new headband headphones that the company has announced Creative. We show you what they offer.

The model in question is the Creative Sound Blaster Blaze V2, an evolution of a previous model that already offered good quality and that, now, has been improved in an interesting way to become an excellent possibility in terms of relationship quality. Intended for multipurpose use, one of the things that should be clear about this device is that it uses a connection by cable. Therefore, what they lose in freedom they gain in precision.

Besides, there is another detail that is essential in this accessory: they are especially comfortable. This is due, on the one hand, to the fact that they have foam and velvet padding that allows there to be hardly any pressure on the ear when using it and, furthermore, in terms of its weight, this is 187 grams. That is, they are below two hundred, which is usually the limit so that you do not get tired when you have the cases on for a long time. As for the color, the one that exists for now is the blackso we are talking about a finish that fits with everything.

A sound that will convince you in these Creative

This is achieved for different reasons, but the two main ones are that the driver is from 40 millimeters, which prevents distortion when using a very high volume. And, in addition, the sensitivity of these Sound Blaster Blaze V2 is of 105dB/mW. This, added to a frequency that goes from 20 to 20,000Hz, ensures that the precision is quite good to use these headphones with all kinds of content and devices (such as computers and video game consoles).

Another thing that is appreciated in this product is that it includes a remote control on your wire. This integrates usage options such as volume control so that you don’t have this possibility of quick access. Thus, you will not miss anything of the video calls or the games in which you participate. By the way, that also includes a microphone, the accessory we talked about. This one is detachable and can be silenced from the aforementioned item.

Price and availability of these headphones

From today you can get this product that is a more than adequate solution for all kinds of needs, and that can become the best companions when using the computer or the console. In what has to do with its price, it is located in the €44.99enough content considering everything it offers and reviewing the options on the market.

