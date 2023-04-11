Creation of missing images in adult apps, a new trend in AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the most revolutionary technologies of the last decade. Since his arrival, he has transformed numerous industries and sectors, and one field that has begun to experience his influence is adult apps and websites.

New AI tools make it possible to create images of fake people that look real. This advance in technology is giving rise to new ethical debates in this sector, not only when a false image of a woman is generated, but also when the face of one is used on the body of another.



From the Washington Post they talk about the subject in an excellent article that I summarize here:

AI tools allow you to create fake images that are incredibly convincing and difficult to distinguish from real images. These images are the result of advances in AI imagers such as Midjourney, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion. These tools have been used to create art and also to create false images of politicians and celebrities, although many of them already have policies that prevent the generation of such content.

However, advances in AI imagers are having a particularly significant impact on the pornographic industry. These tools allow anyone to create images of fake people that look like the real thing, which is changing the way this type of content is created and consumed.

What sites and apps are we talking about?

The Washington Post article mentions the following sites and apps that create AI-generated content:

Civitai: This website is mentioned for its role in creating AI-generated images, including creating Stable Diffusion models used to generate images of fake people.

Stability AI: This London startup is the creator of Stable Diffusion, an artificial intelligence tool that allows users to create images of fake people that look incredibly real.

OnlyFans: This website allows content creators to earn money by sharing photos and videos with their followers. Although the website is not specifically designed for the creation of AI-generated content, some users have used these tools to create images of fake people that look real.

The article also mentions that there are thousands of accounts on forums and chat rooms that are dedicated to the creation and refinement of AI-generated fake personas. Many of these accounts focus on creating images of women, which has led to concerns about the objectification and exploitation of women in AI-generated content.

An example is that of the Instagram account @heyitsailice, of a fake woman, created with AI, with almost 10,000 followers, although at the moment it is for all audiences.

It seems clear that this increasing use of AI in pornography has led to the need for proper regulation. Should AI imagers be banned from creating obscene, pornographic and other forms of sexual exploitation images? Undoubtedly, a regulation could help minimize the growing demand for this type of image and reduce the exploitation and objectification of women, although it is surely something that will not happen in the short term.