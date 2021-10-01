Creating a limited company with Blockchain and a digital voting system

The Blockchain technology helps to keep a record of any activity or state in a public place impossible to manipulate, which makes it the ideal solution to verify where a product has passed from when it leaves the field until it reaches the supermarket, for example, such and as I commented in 2018.

But in the food industry it is not only used for product tracking and guarantee of origin and handling, it can also be used for clients and partners to actively participate in decision-making, and so they tell us today from San Jorge Café.

This is a roaster that has decided to adopt the Vocdoni digital voting system. They have launched two crowdfunding campaigns from which investors (anyone) could obtain tokens, the crypto version of the shares of a lifetime, to be part of the company.

Tokenize the companyThat’s what the founders decided, who have already gotten 500 investors in the first phase of crowdfunding. The second phase will be carried out from the Adventurees collective financing platform, and they believe that they will be able to get between 600 and 700 additional adhesions.

In this way, the company would become a public limited company, and the new partners will be able to use Vocdoni’s digital voting system to participate in decisions.

This digital voting system is promoted by the project Aragon Association with the aim of democratizing access to secure digital voting, so that any institution, company or organization can have an accessible tool to organize this type of situation.

Vocdoni is presented as an open source project that uses blockchain to manage decentralized governance. Write down the name, because we will surely mention it several times in the future.