Create your resume or digital portfolio with this new website

If you want to show your professional experience on the Internet, or the work you have done as a freelancer, you will surely be interested in having a website that elegantly summarizes the most important points.

In job interviews, the CV is always carried on paper, but there is an investigation process by the company that begins by searching our name on the Internet, it would be interesting if they find what we want, not what the social networks report? truth?.

For this, it is important to have control over our digital presence, and it all starts with a good website that has the professional data that we want to highlight.

One of the existing options is the one offered by devfolio.io.

The idea is to offer a service to those who do not have good design skills or technical knowledge to create their own website. For this they present a platform where we can use hand-made and well-designed templates when providing information.

We just have to choose the design we want for our CV or portfolio and start reporting the data of our professional experience or the photos and descriptions of the work we have done in recent years. The end result can be posted on the Internet or downloaded to a computer for printing and hand-carrying at meetings.

There are countless sites that help us create CVs online, but it is always good to know that they are updated with new design and usability trends.

The most important thing, remember, is to know what information to put, and adapt it according to the job you are looking for. There are cases where it is important to say what we did when we were 15 years old, but in other cases it is necessary to go more to the point and concentrate on the category of our interest, without making the interviewer waste time with irrelevant data.