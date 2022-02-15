Create your resume as if it were the Google results page

Google has very well studied its results page in the search engine. A side column with global data, some thumbnails with images just below, and a huge list of blue links with a short description.

None of it is done randomly, it all makes sense, and there is a lot of study behind every detail we see when we google something.

Now we can use that idea to create our CV, a resume that looks like it came out of Google, with our photo on the right, basic details just below, portfolio and descriptions of our professional life in the place where the links would be.

This is a template for Figma available at this link. We just have to duplicate and adapt it by editing it in figma, a design tool that has gained much fame due to its ease of use and editing power.

As you can see in the image above, our name would go on top. The projects go just below our description, bottom right, and then the tools we work with. There we could also include the languages ​​we speak, or the academic experience.

The professional life of the resume appears, as I mentioned before, in the “links” section, all in A4 size so that it is easy to print if necessary.

The project is from Christoph Paterok, who says he has been using this template for years with good results.

It is certainly a good way to attract attention, ideal for those who work in the Internet sector, especially for SEO professionals, who will be able to highlight the main professional experiences based on their own “manual algorithm”.

Creating a resume is not an easy task. There are thousands of documents that fight to stand out and have the right to the desired job interview, so every detail counts, and the dedicated work to make a good CV says a lot about the person behind it.