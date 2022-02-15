Tech News

Create your resume as if it were the Google results page

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google has very well studied its results page in the search engine. A side column with global data, some thumbnails with images just below, and a huge list of blue links with a short description.

None of it is done randomly, it all makes sense, and there is a lot of study behind every detail we see when we google something.

Read:

The Moto E20 is completely filtered: double camera and 4,000 mAh battery for Motorola’s new entry range

Now we can use that idea to create our CV, a resume that looks like it came out of Google, with our photo on the right, basic details just below, portfolio and descriptions of our professional life in the place where the links would be.

This is a template for Figma available at this link. We just have to duplicate and adapt it by editing it in figma, a design tool that has gained much fame due to its ease of use and editing power.

As you can see in the image above, our name would go on top. The projects go just below our description, bottom right, and then the tools we work with. There we could also include the languages ​​we speak, or the academic experience.

The professional life of the resume appears, as I mentioned before, in the “links” section, all in A4 size so that it is easy to print if necessary.

The project is from Christoph Paterok, who says he has been using this template for years with good results.

Read:

Adobe makes native support for the Mac M1 of …

It is certainly a good way to attract attention, ideal for those who work in the Internet sector, especially for SEO professionals, who will be able to highlight the main professional experiences based on their own “manual algorithm”.

Creating a resume is not an easy task. There are thousands of documents that fight to stand out and have the right to the desired job interview, so every detail counts, and the dedicated work to make a good CV says a lot about the person behind it.

Previous articleApple does not convince the Netherlands: another 5 million euros in fines for payments on the App Store
Next articleHuawei MateBook D 15 is renewed with the new AMD Ryzen 5500 processors
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

How to Reverse the App Drawer on Samsung Galaxy: From Horizontal to Vertical Scrolling

Are you one of those who can't stand scrolling through the One UI app drawer page...
Huawei

Huawei MateBook D 15 is renewed with the new AMD Ryzen 5500 processors

A year after the arrival on the market of the MateBook D 15 with an Intel processor, Huawei...
Tech News

Create your resume as if it were the Google results page

Google has very well studied its results page in the search engine. A side column with global...
Apple

Apple does not convince the Netherlands: another 5 million euros in fines for payments on the App Store

The battle between Apple and Hollandwhich began last October, is enriched with a new chapter and one new...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.