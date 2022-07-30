Create creatively and handle securely: Perforce Helix Digital Asset Management

Perforce Helix DAM is designed to reconcile the creative process of creating works and securing them with version control across teams.

With Helix DAM, Perforce is launching a new tool for digital asset management as part of the Digital Creation & Planning Suite. According to the official announcement, Helix DAM has completed the beta phase and is ready for productive use. The web-based UI tool is built on top of the Helix version control software. It is designed to make it easier for teams to work with creative digital assets and secure them under a unified interface.

Store, find and use digital content

Perforce Helix DAM uses the Helix Core Stream repositories to store the digital assets, which with the release of the new version can now include 3D elements in addition to 2D image, audio and video files. The IT teams responsible for storing, sharing and version control as well as the creative people behind the digital works have full access to the content via a common web interface. Helix DAM covers all relevant processes for this, from securing to finding and using to sharing. According to the provider, the tool should also simplify checking and reusing all assets, so that game developers, for example, can use the same element – ​​or different versions of it – several times in one project or in several projects.

The DAM tool presents the content tagged with AI support as automatically generated thumbnails. Combined with a wide range of search options via the search component provided by Helix Core, project teams have a wide range of possibilities to view the digital assets, find the desired elements and integrate them into their workflows. The status of each component can be tracked using a Kanban board. Creative teams can also accompany and understand the development process of each element via context-related comment functions.

In the background, Helix Core ensures the separate management of all versions of individual elements – the original and its copies are treated independently of each other. In future releases, however, Perforce also wants to support one-to-many scenarios in which an element can be used in different project stages. In the event of a change to the original file of the element, the changes should then be automatically exported to all element copies used.

For a full overview of the features in Perforce Helix DAM 1.0, see the announcement blog post. If you want to get a first impression, you can test the tool for 14 days free of charge – from a sandbox without installation. Otherwise, Helix DAM requires a running Helix Core server from version 21.2.

