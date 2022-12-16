Create a personalized Christmas card, with your face, in a few minutes

If you are thinking of sending a Christmas card to someone, but you want to personalize the theme, take a look at the option that I have found today.

This is Santa-Me, a website where we only have to upload a photo of our face and choose a template. Once done, we will have our face in the character of the postcard, whose text can be customized at any time.

Available at demo.movio.la/santa-me, it is a project that features several AI-created avatars of both Santa Claus and Lady Claus.

We can change the face with a single click, and generate a video message anonymously if we wish.

Movio is a platform specially designed for fast video creation, all thanks to Artificial Intelligence systems that do the hard work. We just have to put text and let Movio make videos with artificially created avatars, like our particular content presenter.

Since they had that technology, creating custom avatars and making videos on Christmas, it was just a logical step to further spread the technology that this team possesses.

How AI helps when creating automatic videos

In the creation of videos, AI has been leading the sector for months.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can assist in the creation of automated videos in several ways:

– content analysis: AI can analyze the content of a video and extract relevant information such as keywords, themes and sentiments. This information can be used to create automated summaries of video content or to categorize video for easy search and retrieval.

– Subtitle generation: AI can use video audio to generate automated subtitles that make content easier to understand for viewers who are hard of hearing or those who prefer to read rather than listen.

– Generation of video summaries: AI can use the video content to generate automated summaries that capture the main ideas and present them concisely and clearly. This can be useful for those who don’t have time to watch the full video but want to get a general idea of ​​the content.

– Video editing and assembly: AI can use machine learning algorithms to analyze video content and select the best shots or snippets to create a cohesive and engaging final edited video.

– Video Content Generation: Some recent advances in the field of AI allow the generation of video content in an automated way using deep learning techniques. This could be useful for creating promotional videos or for providing information in an engaging and visual way. It is here where the Christmas postcard creation of which we speak.