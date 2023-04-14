Creality introduces the revolutionary K1 series and celebrates its 9th anniversary

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, is proud to celebrate its 9th anniversary today. Over the past nine years, Creality has revolutionized the 3D printing industry with its cutting-edge technology and innovative products such as the CR-10 and Ender-3 series FDM printers, expanding its presence to more than 100 countries and regions, and favored by more than 3.5 million users worldwide.

To commemorate this special occasion and further popularize 3D printing technology, Creality is excited to launch its latest product, which takes the user experience to new heights. At the 9th anniversary spring event “Reflection Renewal”, Creality launched the K1 series, HALOT-MAGE series, Sermoon D3 Pro, Creality Falcon2 40W, CR-Scan Ferret, Creality Nebula Pad+AI LiDAR and other accessories, which They have the characteristics of intelligence and high speed. In addition to new products, Creality has also launched a series of 3D printed shoe solutions for users who embrace change and future fashion.

- Advertisement -

“3D printing has long been favored by those with engineering backgrounds who love coding, modeling, and tinkering. But for others who also want to turn their creatives into reality, operating a 3D printer still requires a steep learning curve, and this is what we aim to solve,” said Ao Danjun, CEO of Creality. “Leaving the complexity to ourselves and giving the simplicity to the users is our understanding of being user-centric. Our development of high-speed smart 3D printers will not stop here, and we have already planned for a future where every home can enjoy the convenience of 3D printing technology.”

K1 series: the king of speed

Creality’s flagship FDM K1 series, including K1 and K1 Max, is a line of professional-grade CoreXY 3D printers featuring print speed up to 600mm/s and build volume up to 300*300*300mm . It features an innovative movement system, using a lightweight print head weighing just 190g to ensure fast movement. Data from Creality Lab shows that the K1 series reaches the maximum speed of 600mm/s in just 0.03s at an acceleration of 20,000mm/s2, and printing a 3DBenchy only takes 13 minutes, 12 times faster than average .

Equipped with a new generation of Creality OS and a 2-core 1.2GHz CPU, it provides powerful computing power for high-speed printing. With a network connection, the K1 series can be remotely controlled or monitored from Creality Print or Creality Cloud. It also allows group control when multiple K1 Series printers are online. A notification is sent to the user’s phone or PC when printing is complete or when a printing problem is detected.

- Advertisement -

Slicing software is the key to high-speed printing. The K1 series uses Creality Print 4.3, a new generation of self-developed cutting software, which optimizes nozzle movement, adds more algorithms, and improves efficiency.

For print bed leveling, especially the K1 Max, with hands free dual auto leveling. One is at the strain sensor array level. Another method is 1 μm AI LiDAR level measurement, a new non-contact measurement method that builds a surface by rapidly scanning a laser beam to form a virtual surface of one million points. Each of the two leveling methods ensures good leveling, and when used in combination, achieving perfect leveling and printing a perfect first layer has never been easier.

The K1 Max also features an AI camera in the print chamber, allowing prints to be monitored in real time at 1080p resolution. K1 users can purchase AI camera and AI lidar separately. Both the K1 and K1 Max feature G-sensors to resolve resonance issues and eliminate ring patterns or ghosting on the model’s surface caused by high-speed printing.

- Advertisement -

The K1 and K1 Max are available for pre-order starting today at the official Creality store and local stores in the US and EU.

HALOT-MAGE series: new era for smart resin printing

The HALOT-MAGE series, including HALOT-MAGE and HALOT-MAGE PRO, is Creality’s next-generation smart resin printing solution. HALOT-MAGE PRO is one of the fastest custom resin 3D printers on the market for miniatures, jewelry, dentistry, crafts, etc., with a printing speed of up to 170mm/s, three to five times faster than other printers. maintaining excellent print quality

The HALOT-MAGE PRO features a flexible “Dynax” movement system through which the build plate can be smoothly raised and lowered in just 1.2 seconds, before being ready to print the next layer. In addition to hardware, through the self-developed motor algorithm, the motor speed can reach 100mm/s, which improves the printing speed from the software point of view. The next iteration of HALOT BOX cutting software adds solid support to models.

This printer also includes a large 10.3-inch 8K LCD screen for more refined print quality. Creality’s latest resin technology – Integral Light Source 3.0 promises consistent quality regardless of where the print is placed on the build plate. Users can operate this printer remotely via WiFi or RJ45 cable and take advantage of smart features such as automatic resin fill and removal, smart air purifier, and a replaceable activated carbon filter for a more efficient printing experience. .

The HALOT-MAGE PRO’s “MageArch” hinged lid is easy to open and close with one hand and does not need to be set aside. The orange tint is practical in blocking 99.89% of ambient UV light for minimal interference.

An affordable smart resin printer for miniature makers to unleash their creativity, HALOT-MAGE also features a 10.3-inch 8K LCD screen with an air purification system and the “MageArch” flip top. .

Sermoon D3 Pro: Solid performance and high productivity

The Sermoon D3 Pro inherits the industrial grade stability of the Sermoon D3 released last year. Its printing speed is up to 300 mm/s. It has the features of LAN printing and is compatible with a variety of materials. It is suitable for industrial production, testing, education and other fields.

Sermoon D3 Pro features a dual extrusion system that increases support printing capabilities while ensuring a stable support structure. After rigorous verification, it supports more than 20 materials, such as water-soluble and metal wire, and more than 30 material combinations.

Sermoon D3 Pro’s active heating improves print quality, while the thermostatic chamber design effectively eliminates internal model deformation. It also adopts intelligent automatic leveling system, which only needs one button to complete, saving time and effort.

Creality also partnered with BASF Forward AM to launch its FDM-based metal and print-enabled additive manufacturing solution for Sermoon D3 Pro. The solution uses BASF metal and support wires and global sintering services, combined with the Sermoon 3D printer. D3 Pro, which can save users half the sample printing time and increase production efficiency by more than 80%.

Creative ecosystem products

Creality Falcon2 40W: The Creality Falcon2 40W is so far the most powerful laser engraver in the Creality lineup. Equipped with innovative features such as dynamic dot size adjustment, which adjusts the dot size automatically according to engraving and cutting requirements, it can cut 20mm wood boards and 0.15mm stainless steel in a single pass at a speed of up to 25,000 mm/min. It also supports color engraving and air assist with intelligent monitoring system and enhanced protections.

CR-Scan Ferret: The CR-Scan Ferret is a 3D scanner designed to make modeling easy and accessible to everyone. With its efficient ASIC chip, full-color camera, and structured light, Ferret produces high-quality scans even in bright sunlight. Ferret’s handheld mount allows for both handheld and turntable modes, making it ideal for scanning small and large objects. Weighing just 105g, Ferret is compact, easy to transport and a perfect tool for creating stunning 3D models with ease.

Creality Nebula Pad+AI LiDAR: Nebula Pad is an all-in-one smart interactive terminal that enables faster, higher-quality printing anytime, anywhere. Together with AI LiDAR, it can achieve automatic leveling, first layer detection and filament flow monitoring, which significantly improves print quality and print success rate. Additionally, when paired with a 1080P USB camera with night vision (purchased separately), the Nebula Pad can provide 24-hour monitoring and time-lapse photography to capture the entire printing process and detect spaghetti issues.

3D Printed Shoe Solutions – Unleash Your Style

For the first time, Creality launched a series of one-stop FDM 3D printing shoe solutions for users who embrace change and future fashion. Creality has developed a professional quality ‘Sprite’ extruder for soft materials and a range of 3D shoe models. The package is aimed at those looking for custom shoe design, such as street fashion enthusiasts, as well as medical facilities who want to print custom diabetic shoes and orthopedic insoles.

At the ceremony, 200 pairs of 3D-printed shoes were displayed and a shoe model design competition was held to encourage users to submit their works via Creality Cloud to unleash their imagination.

Link:https://store.creality.com/eu