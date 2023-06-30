Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro, a 3D printer worth knowing, I present it to you on video

- Advertisement -

The amazing world of 3D printing has seen exponential growth over the past decade, evolving from a technology primarily reserved for research and development labs to an accessible and exciting hobby for anyone at home. This technological breakthrough has not only revolutionized manufacturing and production in various fields, but has also opened up a universe of possibilities for enthusiasts and creators of all levels.

For many, 3D printing is much more than a creation tool. It is a means to bring ideas to life, a way to innovate and a source of satisfaction in seeing creations come to life.

The thing is, I am now the happy owner of a Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer, the latest offering from Creality, renowned for its reliable and affordable products. This model is a marked improvement over its predecessor, the Ender 3 S1, and comes with a multitude of advanced features that ensure a superior 3D printing experience.

quick introduction

The Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer, a Filament Printer (FDM), offers several significant advantages. Its metal dual gear “Sprite” extruder provides a smooth and consistent extrusion, vital to maintaining print quality. Plus, its ability to support a wide variety of filaments makes it exceptionally versatile (it goes up to 300 degrees). Also worth noting is its PEI spring steel print bed that makes removing printed models easy, its intuitive touchscreen, and its ability to resume printing after a power outage.

review video

Characteristics

I leave here the list with its strengths:

High Quality Extruder The Ender-3 S1 Pro is equipped with the “Sprite” dual gear extruder, made entirely of metal and with an extrusion force of 80N. This design ensures smooth filament feeding, especially with materials like TPU.

High Temperature Nozzle The printer also features a high temperature (300°C) nozzle made of bronze. This nozzle is compatible with a wide range of filaments such as PLA, ABS, PVA, Wood, TPU, PETG, and PA, greatly expanding the creative possibilities of users.

PEI Spring Steel Platform The Ender-3 S1 Pro comes with a PEI spring steel platform that attaches magnetically, making removal of prints extremely easy. In addition, the printing bed has automatic leveling through the CR Touch system, which performs a 16-point leveling, saving time and ensuring a uniform base for prints.

User-centered design Creality has put a lot of effort into improving the user experience with the Ender-3 S1 Pro. The 4.3-inch touchscreen, which supports nine languages, is easy to use and provides efficient interaction. The addition of an LED light allows users to observe print details even in a dark environment. In addition, the printer has a low noise level, which ensures a comfortable working environment.

Additional functions The Ender-3 S1 Pro is equipped with a filament sensor that automatically detects when filament runs out, as well as a print resume function that saves data during a power outage and resumes printing where it left off.

Technical specifications The Ender-3 S1 Pro has a build volume of 220x220x270mm and a maximum print speed of 160mm/s. The printer has a 0.4mm nozzle diameter and uses 1.75mm filament. It is equipped with a silent 32-bit motherboard and can print with a precision of up to 0.1mm.

As you can see, the Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D printer offers high-quality printing at an affordable price. With its high-powered dual-gear extruder, high-temperature nozzle, and wide range of user-focused features, this printer is an excellent choice for beginners and experienced users alike.

Link, price and discount coupon

