Creality 3D Launches Ender-5 S1 to Reshape the Desktop 3D Printing Experience

Creality 3D’s latest flagship FDM 3D printer, Ender-5 S1, has a printing speed of up to 250mm/s and supports 300°C high-temperature printing, unleashing endless creativity and powerful productivity. for 3D printing enthusiasts and small and micro businesses.

Creality 3D, a leading global 3D printer brand, today launched the latest flagship Ender-5 S1 3D printer, priced at $559. The Ender series has been widely praised by the 3D printing community since its launch in 2017 and has become the industry benchmark for consumer 3D printers. The Ender-5 S1 equipped with the newly upgraded drive system can achieve acceleration of up to 2000mm/s² and print speed of 250mm/s. It is a flagship product that integrates the culmination of this series.

Ao Danjun, Founder and CEO of Creality 3D, said, “As a user-centric company, Creality 3D is committed to providing 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals around the world with technologically advanced, performance-stable, and cost-effective 3D printers. . The latest flagship in our popular Ender series, the Ender-5 S1 is poised to become the market leader in desktop 3D printing, turning users’ dreams into reality.”

Play at speed with extraordinary strength

The Ender-5 S1 inherits the well-received design of the previous Ender-5 series. It adopts all-metal stable box frame and classical Cartesian structure. Users can complete the assembly in just 10 minutes. The 12mm thick double optical axis, double profile support and double cantilever support at the bottom of the hot bed further enhance the structural stability of the machine and significantly improve the printing success rate of complex jobs. . In addition, the X/Y/Z axes are driven by high-precision independent stepper motors, providing professional-grade stability while ensuring high speed and giving users great productivity.

Test results from the Creation 3D lab show that it takes only 35 minutes to print the “ship” at a maximum speed of 250mm/s, which is 67% shorter than printing at a speed of 50mm/s. The reliability of the Ender-5 S1 is also worth mentioning. The data shows that the Ender-5 S1 has a 100% print success rate for 1,000 hours at 0.2mm layer height and a high speed of 250mm/s, making it a cost-effective choice. for personal studies, 3D printing workshops, other small and micro-enterprises.

High temperature of 300°C unlocks more creativity

The Ender-5 S1 is equipped with an all-metal “Genie” near-end dual-gear extruder independently developed by Chuangxiang 3D. It is the first model in the Ender-5 series with high temperature printing performance. “Genie” has a reduction ratio of 1:3.5, an extrusion force of 80N, smoother feeding and retraction, and excellent performance in printing flexible consumables such as TPU.

When feeding, the consumables first pass through the throat of titanium alloy with low thermal conductivity, which can effectively prevent the premature deformation of the consumables. With corrugated heat dissipation block and silent axial fan, heat dissipation is more powerful. The Ender-5 S1 hot end has been upgraded to an oversized 50mm³ molten bath nozzle, with an oversized 4000mm³ heating block, ensuring consumables are completely melted during printing at high speed and floss smooth. Creation 3D lab tests show that the Ender-5 S1 can achieve 1000 hours of jam-free printing.

In addition to conventional consumables such as TPU, Ender-5 S1 is also compatible with a variety of high-temperature resistant engineering plastic consumables, including ABS, PC, ASA, and HIPS, allowing users to print items with different characteristics. For users looking for a better high-temperature printing experience, Creality 3D provides an optional acrylic cover to keep the cavity heat at a constant temperature for printing. In addition, the high-end consumables HP-ULTRA PLA and ABS jointly developed by Creative 3D and BASF Forward AM have passed the test on Ender-5 S1 and are available for users to purchase separately.

In addition to the improved “Genie” extruder, the Ender-5 S1 is also equipped with “black technology” cooling. The 5015 large fan uses the innovative “horns” symmetrical double air ducts on both sides of the nozzle to add strong wind and blow the model directly. The high-temperature material in the nozzle cures and bonds instantly, preventing the model from warping from overheating or collapsing loose. This structure can not only significantly improve the quality of the cantilever and bridge structure, but also improve the overall details of the model. During the printing process, the PC spring steel magnetic printing platform provides strong adhesion, and the user can easily remove the model by slightly bending it after printing.

Easy to use UI auto leveling

Leveling is critical to a successful print. The Ender-5 S1 is equipped with Creation 3D 16-point CR Touch auto-leveling, and users can easily get a “master level” calibration experience. To print the perfect first layer, users can first perform 0.01mm precision Z-axis compensation and five-point auxiliary leveling before starting CR Touch auto leveling.

The above operations can be completed through the 4.3-inch full-view touch screen. The touchscreen is responsive, the tabbed user interface is concise and intuitive, and operation is fluid. It also supports PID temperature adjustment function, providing precise temperature control for professional users.

Optimized design to ensure safety.

The Ender-5 S1 is the first model in the Ender series to use an aviation plug, which is securely connected and can achieve safe and stable power and data transmission. The 350W power supply is built into the base of the printer, providing a safer using experience. In addition, the cable of the machine is wrapped with a nylon cable sheath, which is not only neat and beautiful, but also safer.

Practical accessories rich in print

In addition to the two printing methods of inserting SD card and connecting to computer via USB, users can also purchase Creation 3D Wi-Fi Box + Camera Kit separately to realize remote control of the machine and time lapse shot. Users can easily control the printer using the Creality Cloud app on their mobile phones.

price and service

During the Christmas period, we will offer customers a 10% discount and discount only $503.1, hurry up and buy the Ender -5 S1.