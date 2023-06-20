Crash Team Rumble comes to PlayStation and Xbox with a lot of insanity

- Advertisement -

It’s time for a new adventure with Crash Bandicoot and the gang! Crash Team Rumble is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. In Europe, Crash Team Rumble will be available exclusively in Digital Stores. Fans of the Bandicoot family can join and play in the arenas in search of many Wumpa fruits.

Developed by Toys for Bob, the creators of Crash Bandicoot 4, Crash Team Rumble brings a whole new experience to the multiplayer world, with fast-paced team-versus-time gameplay, strategy elements, and loads of hilarious insanity – just like any good game of Crash – with eight players racing to see who collects the most Wumpa fruits. Starting today, players will be able to take eight characters from the Crash Bandicoot universe to compete in arenas filled with hazards, traps, explosives and more. The game already brings the characters Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, Neo Cortex, N. Tropy, N. Brio, and the newest addition to this universe – Catbat, a powerful non-binary character inspired by the bat figure. who brings all his strength to the Scorers team. Remember that there are still many more surprises in store for fans, with seasonal post-launch content, including new characters, modes, powers, arenas, limited-time events, customization options and much more. Plus, two more beloved characters are coming in Season 1: Ripper Roo and N. Gin.