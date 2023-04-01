Crash Team Rumble: Closed Beta Details Revealed

With launch scheduled for June 20, 2023Crash Team Rumble will have an early closed beta test, and this week, the studio revealed the first test details.
Available exclusively to those who pre-ordered the game, the closed testing period will bring open match systems to the public, as well as the ability to create closed rooms for friends.
Crash Team Rumble is Activision’s newest bet on the marsupial franchise. Unlike the games in the main saga, the title will be a MOBA in teams where players must collect as many Wumpa fruits as possible and take them to the delivery zone, while also defending themselves against enemies.
Between the 20th and 24th of Aprilplayers who pre-purchased the game will have the chance to preview the game in a closed trial on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
The developer points out that the game will have a very competent matchmaking system, with newcomers staying in separate spaces from veterans, and each test participant will have the opportunity to learn how to play at their own pace.
Furthermore, Toys for Bob also confirmed that Season Passes will be sold in the future, but all of them will only bring additional cosmetic items and there will be no gameplay content associated with them.
The studio believes that the game should offer a balanced and accessible experience for all audiences, making no sense to restrict access to some characters or special powers. Anyway, we can expect many microtransactions involving skins, emotes, banners and victory songs, among other items.
So looking forward to trying the new game?