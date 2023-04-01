Crash Team Rumble: Closed Beta Details Revealed

With launch scheduled for June 20, 2023Crash Team Rumble will have an early closed beta test, and this week, the studio revealed the first test details. Available exclusively to those who pre-ordered the game, the closed testing period will bring open match systems to the public, as well as the ability to create closed rooms for friends.

Crash Team Rumble is Activision’s newest bet on the marsupial franchise. Unlike the games in the main saga, the title will be a MOBA in teams where players must collect as many Wumpa fruits as possible and take them to the delivery zone, while also defending themselves against enemies. - Advertisement - Between the 20th and 24th of Aprilplayers who pre-purchased the game will have the chance to preview the game in a closed trial on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.



