Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League: video shows alleged multiplayer game preview

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about new games in the Crash Bandicoot franchise and although Activision Blizzard has not confirmed anything so far, it seems that one of these projects is called Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League, which according to some insiders, is a game multiplayer that should be revealed during this year’s The Game Awards. This week, the rumor gained even more traction when Liam Robertson, a trusted insider in the video game industry, released a video with what appears to be a developmental intent for the new game, which gives us an idea of ​​what the gameplay will look like.

Ever since the Crash Bandicoot franchise got a brand new fourth game, fans have been hungry for more. Thanks to remakes of the original trilogy and racing games, the franchise has gained a new lease of life and managed to regain the relevance it had in the past. - Advertisement - Even though Activision has concentrated all of its major studios on the development of the Call of Duty franchise, we know that the publisher is also working on other projects. Toys 4 Bob, the studio responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4, may be working on a new project in the saga and the proof of this may have just surfaced.