Crash Bandicoot: On the Run | Android and iOS game will close soon

Released on March 25, 2021, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game featuring the iconic marsupial created by Naughty Dog, will be shutting down soon. Studio King, responsible for developing the game, revealed the information this week.

King, the developer known for games like Candy Crush, is one of the main pillars of Activision Blizzard, as mobile games far surpass the revenue of traditional games. This is also one of the main reasons Microsoft is so committed to getting approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While King's catalog is quite robust, the developer announced this week that it will shut down Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile endless runner, on February 16, 2023, just before the game turns two years old.

Until closing, all in-game purchases will be disabled. For all previous purchases, players will have until February 16, 2023 to use Purple Crystals in-game.

It means a lot to bring your favorite Crash characters to life and we sincerely love making this game. Thanks for spending your time with us and we hope you’ll join us in one of our many other games.