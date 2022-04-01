Latest newsIreland

Crackdown on gardai facial hair as officers told to ‘concede graciously and admit defeat’

By: Brian Adam

Gardai have been told that if their beards resemble “a badly watered lawn in a heatwave” after two weeks’ growth, they should “concede graciously and admit defeat”.

Hairy-faced cops have been told to “smarten up” and make a decision one way or the other if they want to have beards or not.

The crackdown on grooming rule breaches comes after a change in policy last July, when Commissioner Drew Harris made a decision to let cops sport facial hair other than moustaches.

In an email to officers in the Roads Policing Division in Dublin, gardai are reminded of the requirement in the dress code, which is that beards are neatly trimmed and should be between 0.5cm and 2cm in bulk.

And the email states: “There are some members who cannot seem to make up their mind whether they want a beard or not, and alternate on a weekly basis from being clean-shaven to having various stages of facial hair. This too is unacceptable.

“In short, members should decide whether they want a beard or not and commit to one look or another.”

It goes on to say that a beard should not take too long to grow, and the guidelines allow for a maximum of two weeks.

The email added: “If after that, the face still resembles a badly watered lawn in a heatwave, then it is time to concede graciously and admit defeat.”

It is the latest warning shot to frontline gardai after those based in Kerry were told last September that they are not in a “Conor McGregor, ZZ Top or Grizzly Adams look-a-like competition”.

A Garda spokesman said: “A policy was issued in July 2021 on uniform and dress code within An Garda Siochana which includes provisions on beard wearing which all Garda members are expected to follow.”

Via | Dublin live>
