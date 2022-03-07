CPU-Z 2.0, new version of one of the reference benchmarks

CPUID developer has released CPU-Z 2.0, one of the most popular applications to get processor features and performance information and main components installed on a PC.

Version 2.00 does not change the user interface that has been unchanged for years. Neither its ease of use nor its cost: totally free. The news comes from increased compatibility with new processor platforms. This includes support for Core i9-12900KS and Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop CPUs, and a fairly extensive selection of Intel’s latest 12th generation “Alder Lake-U” and “Alder Lake-P” mobile processors.

Also included are the latest generations of lower-performance Pentium Gold and Celeron processors at 15 and 9 watts, as well as preliminary support for AMD’s Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” series mobile processors. More news comes from the improvement of the detection of the SPD of the RAM memory (data related to the module) and an error related to the AMD CCX/CCD topology has been solved, in addition to the usual correction of known errors of each version.

CPU-Z 2.0, as useful as ever

This small application is a reference in what we know as benchmarks, software tools that perform performance and benchmark tests of computer equipment or components such as CPU, GPU, RAM, SSD, etc. In addition to knowing their performance level, they are useful to check its operation in case of errors or when practicing overclocking techniques, and additionally they usually offer a technical information detailed description of the product in question, essential to update the PC as we recently saw when it came to expanding RAM.

Regarding the processor, CPU-Z 2.0 is one of the most complete. Simple to use and free, it offers complete information on the processor and its characteristics, on the components of the motherboard and chipset, on the RAM and on the graphics card. It also offers a CPU comparison against other models with performance per core and multi-core.

It has a validation program to upload your results to the Internet and generates an internal TXT file with all the information. CPUID offers versions for Windows and Android, in a general edition for any PC and others customized for the main series of motherboards on the market, ASUS, GYGABYTE, MSI or ASRock. Its use is as simple as downloading the executable/ZIP and running it. Very useful. Download | CPU-Z 2.0