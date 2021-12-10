Covid outbreak in a US Apple Store: closure and management doubts

The pandemic is not loosening its grip and it is not yet possible to let our guard down. This is demonstrated by the story relating to an American Apple Store, that of Southlake (Texas), which yesterday had to close its doors, after 22 staff members confirmed they are positive for Covid. 4 of the shop’s 151 employees became employees immediately after Black Friday.
The story is also debatable for some circumstances that may have facilitated the spread of the virus and for the decisions taken by a manager of the store. An employee said it was impossible to maintain social distancing in the store, which is even more evident on Black Friday when you were “shoulder to shoulder”.
More serious is the fact that one of the Apple Store managers asked employees to go to work even if they were sick. The news was brought to the attention of the media by NBC:
NBC spoke to four current and former employees of the Southlake store who said they received calls from their manager urging them to come to work, even when they called in sick. In two of these cases, the employee had completed the Covid-19 questionnaire and the results indicated not to go to work. The manager did not respond to NBC’s request for comment.
Of course, we can’t make a shit out of everything: waiting for confirmation, we can assume that there has been a (serious) human error, but this does not affect the validity of the security measures that Apple has now adopted by many. months. The Cupertino house asks Apple Store employees to wear a mask and fill out a Covid-19 questionnaire before going to work. They also have to undergo very frequent Covid-19 tests: unvaccinated workers twice a week, those vaccinated once a week. For the employees employed in the company offices, on the other hand, it has foreseen a return in attendance starting from 1 February 2022, but with a hybrid way of working, only three days a week.
The Southlake Apple Store will remain closed until next Sunday.