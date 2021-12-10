Covid outbreak in a US Apple Store: closure and management doubts

The pandemic is not loosening its grip and it is not yet possible to let our guard down. This is demonstrated by the story relating to an American Apple Store, that of Southlake (Texas), which yesterday had to close its doors, after 22 staff members confirmed they are positive for Covid. 4 of the shop’s 151 employees became employees immediately after Black Friday.

The story is also debatable for some circumstances that may have facilitated the spread of the virus and for the decisions taken by a manager of the store. An employee said it was impossible to maintain social distancing in the store, which is even more evident on Black Friday when you were “shoulder to shoulder”.

More serious is the fact that one of the Apple Store managers asked employees to go to work even if they were sick. The news was brought to the attention of the media by NBC: