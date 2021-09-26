COVID-19: a year to get back to normal

It’s been about a year and a half since COVID-19 came to change our lives completely. And although the current situation has nothing to do with what we experienced the first months, unfortunately it is still very present in our lives, in our jobs, in the economy, and so on. We have come a long way, and we will continue to do so, but that does not mean that this is over.

Quite the contrary, we have been listening to multiple theories for some time, some more scientific and others more … let’s say fanciful, about the time left until we can stop considering COVID-19 as a pandemic that decisively influences our lives, and receives a closer consideration to, for example, the common flu, which is something that has been with us for many years now , and that we have learned to control and overcome.

In recent days, the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer have shared their impressions on the matter, and, as we can read in Business Insider, in both cases we found a coinciding opinion, and that is that 2022 will be the year in which we will return to normality, that is, when COVID-19 is already a normalized pathogen, and when we already have all the necessary resources to be able to stand up to it without having to produce exceptional situations.

The scenario that both propose for 2022 coincides, and the accumulated of both indicates that the coronavirus will continue to mutate, so we will face new variants of COVID-19, and therefore the most advisable thing is to assume an annual vaccination similar to that of the flu. The key, however, is in the vaccine production capacity, which has not stopped growing since the first units were produced at the end of last year.

For the Pfizer executive, next year we will reach the point where the vast majority of the population will already be immunized against COVID-19, and at that time a new phase will begin, similar to that of the flu, in which people will be able to choose to be vaccinated whenever they want to avoid the risks of the virus, but if they decide not to do so they will no longer pose a risk to the health of their environments, since they may have accessed the vaccine to prevent the risks of potential contagion.

It is important to remember that a little over a month ago, Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19 obtained final approval by the FDA, that is, it completed the rest of the tests that had not yet been carried out when it was authorized its emergency use. A milestone, I personally consider important, so that people who were reasonably skeptical about its safety, have been able to rethink their fears and are already considering vaccination in an informed way.

Be that as it may, Everything indicates that in the coming years we will see many new variants of COVID-19, but that with the immunization levels that we will reach soon, things so common until a year and a half ago, and that we miss so much right now, such as being able to have a beer at the bar of our favorite bar or being able to leave us the voice and the Knees jumping at a concert, they seem to get pretty close again.