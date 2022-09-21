Covers, cases & screen protection for the iPhone 14: leather, silicone or sustainable The iPhone 14 is really expensive. It starts from 1,000 euros. Reason enough to protect the good piece. TechStage shows good cases and tempered glass for mobile phones. 1:00 p.m. tech stage

From the outside, the iPhone 14 can hardly be distinguished from its predecessors, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. But new cameras and new functions make the device seem interesting for one or the other – especially if you want to replace an iPhone 11 or older. In addition, Apple has added a new color with violet, for which there are of course also color-coordinated cases.

In addition to the iPhone 14, there is also the iPhone 14 Plus for the first time. This is a model with a larger screen: while the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 14 Plus has 6.7 inches and is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus costs at 1,149 euros, it is also slightly more than the “normal” iPhone 14. There is no longer a new iPhone Mini.

original sleeves

As with the iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 family again includes support for Magsafe. This allows the new devices to be charged wirelessly by magnetically fixing the charging puck in the appropriate place on the back. A corresponding metal insert is also incorporated into some cases, so that wireless charging is also possible with a case. With transparent cases you can see the magnetic circuit quite clearly. Personal taste is required here as to whether this "feature" should be shown so clearly.

Shortly after the iPhone 14 was released, large quantities of cases are available not only from accessory manufacturers, but of course also in Apple's own store. In addition to a see-through iPhone 14 Clear Case with MagSafe, Apple has also relaunched the popular Pro Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 – in Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight and Orange colors. These cases will change their appearance over time as the leather wears down. Hopefully that doesn't apply to the iPhone 14 silicone case with MagSafe, which Apple offers as an alternative. Its soft exterior is a finger flatterer. The light tones in particular attract dirt, which can be easily removed with a colorless eraser.

The iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe is available in Sunlight, Agave Green, Lilac, Elderberry, Lime Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight and Product Red. Like last year, the leather Magsafe wallets are also available. If you already have one, you can continue to use it. The prices for the new colors now start at 69 euros. Therefore our tip: Some retailers also still have Magsafe cases with colors from the last few years.

branded cases

The cases from Apple are excellently made and expensive, but by no means unrivaled. The range of third-party providers is very large even before the start of sales shortly after the announcement of the iPhone 14 series. Apparently, the manufacturers have long since had the required dimensions. The case manufacturers already convinced us last year, so we don’t expect any quality changes with the iPhone 14 due to the continuity of the design. Notably Hama , Spigen , Pitaka, ESR and ZaggIn our experience we offer very good products. More and more third-party suppliers, including Zagg, are also producing sustainably. No plastic is used in the packaging and the products consist of up to 50 percent recycled material.

Cheap cases

If you prefer not to spend so much money, you can also use significantly cheaper models to protect the iPhone 14. Of course, the quality that brand manufacturers offer with more expensive cases cannot be expected here. But these cases are always better than nothing. Typical weaknesses in transparent cases can be yellowing plastic, while other materials occasionally show cracks and similar problems after prolonged use. On Aliexpress , the cheap cases start at 1 cent, on Amazon it starts at 5 euros including shipping.

Screen protection: tempered glass

In most cases of damage, the display of the iPhone breaks. An exchange is expensive. Apple is currently charging 339 euros for an exchange.

We recommend so-called tempered glass films for display protection. Basically, it is not a film but a piece of hardened but very thin glass that is equipped with a self-adhesive layer for attachment to the iPhone display. In the worst case scenario, the armored glass breaks in the event of a fall, but in many cases the display underneath does not. Of course, such bulletproof glass cannot do anything if the iPhone is rolled over by a car tire, falls out of the window or someone sits on the smartphone.

Sometimes tempered glass films are already included with cases, but more often they are offered separately. There are even glasses that can be stuck on for iPhone lenses. In contrast to the cases, you can also use cheap models with bulletproof glass. The protective function is usually the same and saves expensive display damage.

If you don’t have steady hands, you should use tempered glass films with a template. These offer a high level of convenience when mounting. It starts here at Amazon from about 10 euros . Mostly you will find bundles with several glasses for display and camera.

Omoton: 3x screen protectors, 3x camera protectors and a template for 10 euros

Ferilinso: 3x screen protection, 3x camera protection and template from 7 euros (30 percent discount voucher possible)

LK: 2x screen protector and template for 15 euros

Annhant: 1x screen protector with darkening film (privacy function) and template for 14 euros

Buy iPhone 14 with plan

The iPhone 14 is fresh on the market. Accordingly, the prices are still high for the device. Anyone who buys now pays around 1,000 euros. You can save money in mobile phone bundles including a tariff. Here it starts from 50 euros for the mobile phone.

Conclusion

An ever-growing range of protective cases for the new iPhone 14 should satisfy any user who wants to protect their new smartphone from damage. Each case protects the back from light scratches.