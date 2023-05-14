Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the playoff semi-final first leg online

Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream

You can watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough in the 2023 EFL Championship playoffs on Sky Sports or Now in the UK. Fans in the States can watch on ESPN Plus for $9.99 per month. Full details on how to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough just below.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough preview

Both Coventry and Middlesbrough were relegation contenders in the early stages of the season, so it’s utterly extraordinary that when they meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday, they’ll be playing for a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry are living proof that the Championship is one of the toughest leagues to drag yourself out of. When they fell through the trapdoor in 2001, back when the Championship was still called Division One, not even the most pessimistic Sky Blues fan would have thought that the club would go on to lose their home, slip down to League Two, and come within a whisker of complete extinction.

The turnaround that Mark Robins has inspired will surely go down as one of the greatest managerial achievements of all time, whether they go up or not. Coventry, who finished 5th in the league, enter the playoffs on a seven-game unbeaten run, and full of belief having not lost to any of the other promotion candidates this season. In Viktor Gyökeres, they also have one of the most lethal forwards in the division.

The only player to have outscored him in the Championship this season? That would be Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom. To say that the former Arsenal man’s form has taken everybody by surprise would be an understatement. Prior to this season, he’d only ever reach double figures once – he’s now on 29 goals and counting.

When Michael Carrick took the reins in October, staying up was the club’s only realistic objective. Not only has he made a mockery of that, but he’s completely revolutionised Boro’s playing style, turning one of the league’s most agricultural teams into a marauding, forward-thinking, bright red delight.

However, they come into the playoffs off the back of their worst patch of form since Carrick took over. They’ve won just two of their past eight games and their league campaign fizzled out with two defeats and a draw, the latter coming against Coventry on Monday.

Will they be able to turn it on when it really matters? Follow our guide to get a Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream and watch the EFL Championship playoff semi-final first leg online from anywhere.

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough from outside your country

Use a VPN to live stream Coventry vs Middlesbrough from anywhere:

How to watch a Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream in the UK

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in Australia

Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch EFL Championship soccer in Canada

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in New Zealand

Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream EFL Championship in India