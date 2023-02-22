5G News
Couriers warn of app data leaks and ask users to change passwords

Published on

By Abraham
Couriers warn of app data leaks and ask users to change passwords
The Post Office identified a security flaw in the application “Meu Correios” which left customer data vulnerable. According to the state-owned company, the problem has already been corrected and there are no reports of leaks, but even so, a public alert was issued on the matter.

To avoid future problems, Correios says they are sending text messages to users asking them to change the app’s password. The text says:

We have detected possible undue access to your registered mobile number, LGPD protocol has been triggered. Consider changing your password.

Correios advises that the new password has at least eight characters, containing uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

To change the password go to “profile” and choose the option “change password”.

Image/reproduction: Correios. The password change can be done within the application itself or even on the official website of the state-owned company. The process is simple and fast.
In its note, Correios also stated that the vulnerability could still allow cybercriminals to relate a CPF number to a registered cell phone number.

Correios informs that exposure and possible undue access to the cell phone number linked to the CPF of some users of the Meu Correios application were detected – says another excerpt from the note.

The state-owned company did not report the exact number of accounts that were exposed, but the impact reached 5% of all registrations.

Finally, Correios advises customers who have questions to contact the official service channels.

