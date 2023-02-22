Couriers warn of app data leaks and ask users to change passwords

The Post Office identified a security flaw in the application “Meu Correios” which left customer data vulnerable. According to the state-owned company, the problem has already been corrected and there are no reports of leaks, but even so, a public alert was issued on the matter.

To avoid future problems, Correios says they are sending text messages to users asking them to change the app’s password. The text says:

We have detected possible undue access to your registered mobile number, LGPD protocol has been triggered. Consider changing your password.

Correios advises that the new password has at least eight characters, containing uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.