Couriers launch real-time delivery tracking

Correios announced an improvement in the tracking system for orders placed through Sedex. According to the state-owned company, it will now be possible to monitor the final stage of delivery in real time.
The novelty should include the conventional Sedex, Sedex 10, Sedex 12 and Sedex today and it works in a very simple way. When the postman leaves to deliver the order, the recipient will be notified that it is on the delivery route.
When the object is close to the destination address, the client you will receive a link to real-time tracking of the courier via city map.
Correios claim that to enjoy the novelty it is not necessary to pay more. Just inform the recipient’s phone number at the time of posting (or pre-posting) so that he can receive the SMS with the information.
The feature is now available in the following cities:
Maceió; Savior; Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Vitória, Governador Valadares (MG), Varginha (MG), Montes Claros (MG), Uberlândia (MG), Cuiabá, Belém, João Pessoa, Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Recife, Teresina, Maringá (PR), Curitiba, Londrina (PR), Rio de Janeiro, Petrópolis (RJ), Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), Natal, Novo Hamburgo (RS), Caxias do Sul (RS), Porto Alegre, Gravataí (RS), Santa Maria (RS), São José (SC), Florianópolis, Itajaí (SC), Aracaju, São José dos Campos (SP), Jundiaí (SP), Limeira (SP), Franca, São José do Rio Preto (SP), São Paulo, Barueri (SP), Santo André (SP), Osasco (SP), Guarulhos (SP), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Palmas (TO).
For the other delivery modalities, the tracking service continues to happen in the same way, that is, via the Correios website or application.