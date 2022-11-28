Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftCouriers launch real-time delivery tracking

Couriers launch real-time delivery tracking

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Couriers launch real-time delivery tracking
- Advertisement -

Correios announced an improvement in the tracking system for orders placed through Sedex. According to the state-owned company, it will now be possible to monitor the final stage of delivery in real time.

The novelty should include the conventional Sedex, Sedex 10, Sedex 12 and Sedex today and it works in a very simple way. When the postman leaves to deliver the order, the recipient will be notified that it is on the delivery route.

When the object is close to the destination address, the client you will receive a link to real-time tracking of the courier via city map.

Image/Reproduction.
- Advertisement -

Correios claim that to enjoy the novelty it is not necessary to pay more. Just inform the recipient’s phone number at the time of posting (or pre-posting) so that he can receive the SMS with the information.

The feature is now available in the following cities:

Maceió; Savior; Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Vitória, Governador Valadares (MG), Varginha (MG), Montes Claros (MG), Uberlândia (MG), Cuiabá, Belém, João Pessoa, Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Recife, Teresina, Maringá (PR), Curitiba, Londrina (PR), Rio de Janeiro, Petrópolis (RJ), Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), Natal, Novo Hamburgo (RS), Caxias do Sul (RS), Porto Alegre, Gravataí (RS), Santa Maria (RS), São José (SC), Florianópolis, Itajaí (SC), Aracaju, São José dos Campos (SP), Jundiaí (SP), Limeira (SP), Franca, São José do Rio Preto (SP), São Paulo, Barueri (SP), Santo André (SP), Osasco (SP), Guarulhos (SP), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Palmas (TO).

For the other delivery modalities, the tracking service continues to happen in the same way, that is, via the Correios website or application.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

Change the WiFi password, but don’t forget to change the router password too

Changing the password that comes by default in the WiFi of our router is...
Android

How to record phone calls from an iPhone or Android mobile

Whether you have an iPhone or Android mobile, the options to record phone calls...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.