Couriers launch real-time delivery tracking

Correios announced an improvement in the tracking system for orders placed through Sedex. According to the state-owned company, it will now be possible to monitor the final stage of delivery in real time.

The novelty should include the conventional Sedex, Sedex 10, Sedex 12 and Sedex today and it works in a very simple way. When the postman leaves to deliver the order, the recipient will be notified that it is on the delivery route.

When the object is close to the destination address, the client you will receive a link to real-time tracking of the courier via city map.