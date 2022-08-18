Courage for creative blurring: This is how you inspire the viewer’s imagination

Christian Frank gives suggestions on how you can discover suitable motifs for photos that were deliberately taken out of focus and use them to compose exciting pictures.

An image does not always have to be sharp to be interesting and good. The razor-sharp photo now seems normal, because today’s camera technology makes it possible thanks to the advances in sensors and the ever more precise and faster autofocus systems. This is of course a great help for photographers, but when pixels go before poetry, we lose something important in our images.

c't photography 4/22







skills required

In this article I will show you examples with which you can entice your audience to look longer, to smile when they see through the picture or to get a feel for the atmosphere of what is not shown.

With this supposedly less demanding imaging technique, as it is blurred, the creative ability of the photographer is required to discover the right motifs. Because they are behind the sharpness of the realistic reproduction. The further you venture into creative blur territory, the more your and that of your viewers will blossom.

From the familiar to the surprising

If you ever have the pleasure of photographing the attic of an old house, you are likely to come across many remnants of bygone eras, such as a mannequin. A long time ago, this served as a seamstress. The doll is dressed in a simple linen shirt, and a turned staff closes the figure at the top. Clearly lit, this is certainly a beautiful subject, but also a bit ordinary and more suitable for documentation than for an image to stimulate the imagination.

The trick: Allow yourself to switch off the automatic focus and play with blur and exposure. Now the mannequin surprisingly transforms into Fantomas or Batman, into a creature that appears dangerous against the backlight of the window. Your imagination is the limit.





Our human ability to recognize patterns is playing tricks on us here. We interpret the blurred silhouette more criminalistic than realistic.

The wolf in the treetop

It is a great pleasure to look at the cloudy sky together with a child and let them freely tell what they see in the clouds. These can be individual characters, but also whole stories. Sometimes you get a little jealous of this childlike ability of associative looking and wondering. We adults see the world more analytically and rationally. The following image simply shows the silhouette of a tree:





Sharply imaged, the observer immediately recognizes that it is a tree.

But would you have recognized a wolf in the treetop? If not: The technique of blurred vision helps here by setting our camera to manual focus, snatching the apparently so precise environment from its rationality and discovering magical creatures that you can even capture in photographs.





Do you recognize the wolf? A trick to associative vision is to squint your eyes until your vision is blurry. That helps to discover some interesting things.

Bokeh: Refraction of light at the aperture blades

A particularly beautiful form of blur is bokeh. The expression comes from the Japanese (暈け) and means fuzzy or blurry. The effect is not caused by a blurred focus, but the well-known circles of light are caused by light refraction on the aperture blades of your lens. The more open your lens is, for example f/1.2 or f/1.8, the clearer the bokeh will be. A beautiful bokeh is a quality feature and plays a major role in the design. In this example of vertical lines and sparkling white circles, reeds and bodies of water are clearly visible despite the blur.





The sparkling bokeh gives the image a dreamy feel.

Room for interpretation and poetry

The ambiguous is clearly the more interesting, at least when we move in the poetic image space. I would like to illustrate this somewhat daring statement with this example. A blur effect was applied here, which too Blur effect is called. This refers to the washed-out that appears to be over the photo. But it is also reminiscent of looking through a veil of tears. Viewed in this way, this seemingly “only” blurry picture gains poetic depth.





One person can be seen, probably a woman. Is she approaching the viewer? Does she go into the picture? And what awaits the person at the back of the forest when a bright glow so obviously greets them? The blurriness in the picture stimulates the imagination, simply because the message in the picture is so ambiguous. We involuntarily begin to interpret the scene. Be sure to use the right amount of blur. Too much of it makes the eye move quickly, too little of it makes the picture less interesting.





The dog ran no faster than I could capture with the short exposure time. But for an even more dynamic impression of this Australian Shepherd, I applied a zoom effect to his body. The dog’s face is left undistorted as the starting point of the effect.

Motion Blur – Photographic or through image processing

There are three main reasons for blur in photography. Firstly, the focus blur caused by defocusing, i.e. when the distance to the object is not set exactly.





I edited a photo of Venetian gondolas with the artistic intention of creating the image “Enchanting Venice”. An offset superimposition of the same recording, which was processed differently in terms of brightness values, resulted in an apparently blurred and moving scene in dreamy black and white.

Second, the motion blur. Here, a movement of the subject takes place during the exposure. And thirdly, the image blur. This has optical reasons, for example there are imaging errors of the lens, the so-called aberrations.





The sparkler image is a classic example of motion blur. When taking the picture, I use a long exposure time of about three seconds. The children moved during the exposure and are shown blurred and shadowy. Although the flying sparks are also in motion, they are shown sharply because they leave their trail on the camera chip like a flash.

In addition, there are all the options for subsequent image processing. An example of this is the running dog:





We interpret the staggering of strongly differing sharpness and blurriness as motionless and blown leaves as stillness and movement.

focus

At first glance, this ensemble of leaves also appears to be a motion-blurred photograph. The photographic intention behind it was to visualize stillness and movement. The focus is on a leaf with only a very shallow depth of field, realized with a macro lens. The foreground seems to be bathed in motion blur.



(keep)

