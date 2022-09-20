Coupons worth R$50 and R$25 are offered by PayPal again; check how to rescue

The payment platform PayPal of R$ 25.00 and R$ 50.00 for its users. The benefit has already been offered before and can be used anywhere that accepts the company’s system as a payment method. However, not all people with accounts in the PayPal can redeem coupons. IUnfortunately, the platform did not inform more thandetails about who is and is not eligible to earn the benefit on your registration.

How to redeem coupons

- Advertisement - First, you need to access the following links to the coupons: Coupon of BRL 25 Coupon of BRL 50 After clicking on the link, just go to the “Save offer” option and the user will be redirected to login or create a PayPal account. Soon after, it is possible to see if the registration is eligible or not for the benefit. If so, the coupon will already be in your wallet! Qualcomm CEO: bad news, chip shortage for quite a while

How to use coupons

Coupons redeemed in this PayPal action will be available on the account until the 30th of September and can be used in any place that accepts the platform as a payment method. But it’s good to pay attention to the terms and conditions. - Advertisement - Also according to PayPal, transactions carried out at Netshoes, Dell, or some other stores and apps as well as the installment of amounts will not be considered “Eligible Purchases”. All rules can be found on the coupon page. And you, did you manage to redeem any of the coupons? Tell us in the comments below!

