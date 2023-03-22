Coupon party at Amazon: this is how you can redeem them to save up to 80% of your purchase

Amazon It is already in spring mode and has an active promotional event and another scheduled for next week. In total, there are thousands of items that you can get with discounts of up to 80%.

Below we will tell you how to take advantage of the Festival, which will last until March 26, and how to prepare for the Spring Sales that will begin on the 27th. This is the new Amazon Coupon Until the 26th, customers will be able to participate in the Coupon Festival and discover new brand launches, as well as a selection of additional offers thanks to the addition of certain discount coupons before proceeding to pay for their on Amazon.

You will simply have to access the promotion page and verify which items currently have that additional discount. You just have to select the desired product and click on “Clip the coupon”. At this point, you should add the product to the shopping cart and continue shopping as usual. The additional discount will be applied automatically in the process of completing the application, before proceeding to the payment.

Can save up to 80% on many items from the Amazon catalog, and take advantage of very interesting discounts on products for the home, technology, appliances, clothing and much more.

Get ready for spring sales

From the Monday 27 at 6:00 p.m. until Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m., the Spring Sale event will take place to celebrate the new season that we already have among us in the northern hemisphere.

In those three days, you will be able to enjoy the offers of up to 40% discount in a wide selection of categories such as cooking, personal care, electronics and sports, some of which we will get the most out of when the good weather returns.

You will simply have to go to amazon.es/ofertasdeprimavera and in said hub you will be able to locate all the sections that contain some type of spring offer, including brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Dodot, LG, Asus, COSORI, BLANCO, Cecotec, OnePlus, HP and Phillips, among others.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to save on thousands of products with great deals across all categories. Throughout the year we have quality products at low prices, and Spring Sales is also a good opportunity to save on products that we all look for on these dates, such as sports, electronics, or personal care, among others”says Alfonso Serrano, consumer director of Amazon Spain.

Before the premiere of this promotional event arrives, customers will be able to prepare for Spring Sale easily and advantageously thanks to Amazon, discovering daily limited-time Flash Sale, that is, discounted products, available only in limited quantities for a period of time. brief period of time. In addition, they will be able to create a Wish List where they can include their favorite products and receive notifications of the offers they have.