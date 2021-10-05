Couple left stranded after tent collapses in bad weather in remote part of Wicklow Mountains

A couple were left stranded after their tent collapsed under the weight of bad weather in a remote part of the Wicklow Mountains.

The Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team had to save the couple while they were camping in Glenealo Valley.

The pair’s tent caved in during the bad weather in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The couple didn’t know exactly where they were and had no head torches, so they required help from mountain rescuers.

The rescue team made their way to the stranded couple after confirming their location with SARLOC technology – a map system used by hikers to locate lost colleagues.

They were then walked back to the rescue base to be checked over.

In a social media post, the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team warned campers to be well equipped when they go out on the hills.

They said: “Remember when you go out for a day or night on the hills, please make sure you are well equipped, have enough food and water plus extra, check the weather and most importantly know your limitations.”

