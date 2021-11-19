Countries with the most deaths when taking a selfie

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It is not (fortunately) one of the main causes of death on the planet, but it could have been included in the lyrics of Def Con Dos’s song “Panic to a ridiculous death” the way in which 379 people have lost their lives since 2008: while taking a selfie.

An unfortunate combination of recklessness, vanity and bad luck can turn a selfie into the last photo

The truth is that the cause of death is obviously not the selfie itself in its many varieties in itself, but try to immortalize a risky moment with a photo or video either because of the location or because of the situation.

The country that leads this particular and sinister ranking of deaths while taking a selfie is India, something that also has some logic considering that with 1.38 billion inhabitants it is the second most populated country on the planet (only behind China, with 1,411 million inhabitants) with 100 victims of an unfortunate mixture of vanity, recklessness and bad luck.

Next are the United States and Russia with 39 and 33 victims respectively, while Spain, with 15 deaths while taking a selfie, is not far from the top positions, ranking sixth in this macabre classification.

These data have been collected in the work “Deaths due to selfies using an epidemiological intelligence tool (2008 to 2021): cross-sectional study” for which Jose Manuel Ramos Rincón, professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche ( Alicante) and that has been prepared with researchers belonging to the IO Foundation.

The statistics analyzed yield data such as that of the unfortunately deceased there were 141 who were tourists while 238 were inhabitants of the country where they died. Regarding the causes of death, they were the following:

-Falls: 216

-Traffic accidents: 123

-Drowning: 66

-Firearms: 24

-Electrocutions: 24

-Injuries received after being photographed with wild animals: 17

The average age of the deceased has been 24 years, in a phenomenon with a large proportion of youth victims, inasmuch as 41% were adolescents up to 19 years old and 37% were in their twenties. Men win by sex in a ratio of three to two.

