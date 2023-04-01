Counterfeit NVIDIA graphics cards are sold for low prices at online stores in China

NVIDIA is fighting the trade in modified or counterfeit hardware that uses its brand. A Chinese media report reveals that video cards used for cryptomining are being “reformed” to appear intact so that they are sold in online stores for more competitive prices than new models. Furthermore, retailers are modifying manufacturer’s video cards with cheaper graphics chips with lower power without the consumer noticing. For example, a 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 is modded with the notebook variant of the GA106 GPU, which has lower performance than the desktop version.

According to the information revealed by the MyDrivers As of Thursday (30), several manufacturers that do not belong to NVIDIA's list of partners are selling graphics cards in popular online stores in China, such as Amazon and Newegg. The increase in trade in illegally refurbished hardware is an effect of the devaluation of cryptocurrencies. With the price peak at the beginning of the decade, enthusiasts bought dozens (and even hundreds) of video card units to work with mining uninterruptedly, which significantly reduced their useful lives.

To avoid thousands of dollars in losses, miners are repainting parts of defective video cards and, in some cases, even replacing their graphics processors with cheaper components from the same brand. Then, the hardware is placed in a box with terms reminiscent of NVIDIA products, such as “RTX 3070”. One of the discoveries of the report is a 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 video card, but which has the specifications of the notebook version. This product retails for just 999 yen (about R$739) on JD.com, although the model’s MSRP is still around US$250.

NVIDIA emphasizes that it has no relationship with the brands of modified or counterfeit video cards such as Bingying, Corn, Jieshuo and Mllse. The company says it still doesn’t know how these models are being produced without its authorization, but is asking retailers to remove the ads. - Advertisement - For buyers, the hardware manufacturer offers recommendations to avoid buying counterfeit products. One tip is to opt for new generation models — RTX 4090, 4080 or 4070 Ti —, which were launched after the boom of cryptomining. In addition, it is essential to choose models from trusted brands such as ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac.

