Counter-Strike 2 could be announced this month, according to leak

Counter-Strike 2 will be announced and will enter beta this month, according to a famous eSports journalist. Richard Lewis has a reputable track record of bringing you insider information on Counter-Strike, including the 2015 match-fixing scandal.

According to Lewis, who obtained the information from sources who asked not to be identified, a new version of Counter-Strike is close to being announced and has been in development for a long time. - Advertisement - He says that this new version should hit the market as Counter-Strike 2 and the date of the period will still occur in March. The game would be almost ready and entered the limited testing phase at Valve’s headquarters in Seattle. Reinforcing Lewis’ claims, a user posted NVIDIA drivers on Twitter that bring support for two unknown new applications called csgos2.exe and cs2.exe. They would be related to Counter-Strike 2 and were implemented by NVIDIA shortly before the beta launch. WhatsApp beta gets search bar on iOS settings page

Something weird just happened. Latest NVIDIA drivers introduced support for unknown app executables called “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe”. Why project is called Counter-Strike 2 and what are you cooking @csgo? https://t.co/U9YKlAjwgy pic.twitter.com/PU8Op9uGLq — ‎Gabe Follower 2 (@gabefollower) March 1, 2023