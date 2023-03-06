5G News
Counter-Strike 2 could be announced this month, according to leak

Counter-Strike 2 could be announced this month, according to leak

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Counter-Strike 2 could be announced this month, according to leak
counter strike 2 could be announced this month according to leak.jpeg
Counter-Strike 2 will be announced and will enter beta this month, according to a famous eSports journalist.

Richard Lewis has a reputable track record of bringing you insider information on Counter-Strike, including the 2015 match-fixing scandal.

According to Lewis, who obtained the information from sources who asked not to be identified, a new version of Counter-Strike is close to being announced and has been in development for a long time.

He says that this new version should hit the market as Counter-Strike 2 and the date of the period will still occur in March. The game would be almost ready and entered the limited testing phase at Valve’s headquarters in Seattle.

Reinforcing Lewis’ claims, a user posted NVIDIA drivers on Twitter that bring support for two unknown new applications called csgos2.exe and cs2.exe. They would be related to Counter-Strike 2 and were implemented by NVIDIA shortly before the beta launch.

Researchers present robot capable of emulating facial expressions
The journalist alleges that the development of Counter-Strike 2 could be the reason why CS:GO was left aside by the company, since the priority would be to polish and fix any bugs so that the launch reaches the level that players expect.

Counter-Strike 2 should run on the Source 2 engine with 128 tick servers, rivaling Valorant.

Valve has yet to comment on the project. To date, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains the most played title on Steam, attracting over 1.3 million players daily.

More like this

