Councillors invoke vote to cancel green light for O’Devaney Gardens

Three Dublin City Councillors have invoked a local Government law to force a vote to revoke the planning permission for the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the €400 million 1,047 unit scheme earlier this month after a deal was struck between DCC and the developer Bartra.

Under the agreement, the breakdown of the housing will be 30 per cent social housing, 20 per cent affordable and 50 per cent private housing.

However, Dublin City Councillors approved a 768 unit development only.

Now, Councillors Cieran Perry, Sophie Nicoulaud and John Lyons have invoked Section 140 of the Local Government Act that will force a vote on the controversial development.

Chief Executive Owen Keegan received the proposed resolution which seeks to require the Council to rescind an agreement concerning the disposal of lands at O’Devaney Gardens for development.

In the proposed resolution, which was obtained by Dublin Live, the Councillors raised serious issue with the agreement between DCC and the Developers because of a number of changes in the plan – crucially the increase in units.

The correspondence argues that the agreement ‘breaches’ the terms of DCC resolution 332 / 2019, which gives Councillors “the reserved function to agree or assent to the terms for disposal of City Council lands”.

It adds: “Therefore the CEO must write to Bartra seeking its view on rescission of the unlawful agreement.”

There is a 14 storey tower with a height of 46.8 metres in the plan which appears to breach the Dublin City Development Plan maximum height of 24 metres in the area.







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



The Independent Councillors said if Bartra does not indicate “willingness” to revise the planning permission to comply with the resolution and the City Development Standards on height, plot ratio and density, then “the matter should return to the Council for discussion on how elected members and the CEO can act lawfully in this matter”.

They added that they will hold DCC CEO Owen Keegan “personally liable” if the resolution for the vote is not complied with.

The letter said: “If the CEO does not comply with this resolution and the law I advise that I will hold the CEO and his agents personally liable for the costs including legal costs, including those incurred by this proposer, of their and/or his non-compliance.”

A senior Official in DCC told Councillors by email that the vote is scheduled to take place on October 4.

Dublin City Council warned that the assertions made by the three Councillors in the resolution were ‘misconceived’ in an email sent to all Council members.

Dublin City Council’s legal advice said that Section 140 does not prohibit the Council from doing anything and argued that elected members cannot interfere with the jurisdiction of An Bord Pleanala.

There is mixed opinion within the Council on whether or not the move by the three Councillors is legally valid.

However, Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn told Dublin Live the Council could be open to another challenge down the line.

He said: “It is a serious anomaly. It is a statutory thing. There is a lot in there. Because it is statutory law, if the Council doesn’t enact it, then they leave themselves open for a further challenge.”

“The permission that Bartra got was for 768 units. Then they went into An Bord Pleanala and all of a sudden the dynamics changed. That is not the contract that was signed by Dublin City Council.”

Mr Flynn advised the three Councillors to get independent legal advice on the issue.

He said: “We cannot have a situation whereby public lands are given over under contracts and then the contracts become worthless.”

A spokesperson for DCC told Dublin Live: “The recent planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála for the construction of 1,047 residential units on the O’Devaney lands is consistent with the legal terms governing the previous disposal of the lands by the Council.

“The Council has received counsel’s advice that a proposed motion which suggests otherwise, if adopted as a resolution, would not be in accordance with provisions of section 140 of the Local Government Act and any such resolution claiming to be passed which contravenes these provisions is void.”

