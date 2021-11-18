Could this girl get gonorrhea from swimming in hot springs?

As we well know, gonorrhea is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that exist. When it is present, its most common symptoms are usually the sensation of burning and pain around the genitals. Now, a recent case study has added a possible new layer of knowledge by presenting the unique situation of a young girl who contracted gonorrhea while swimming in hot springs.

A particular case: 11-year-old girl contracts gonorrhea while swimming in hot springs

The particular occurrence was recorded by Felicity Goodyear-Smith and Robert Schabetsberger and published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports last September. In writing, the patient was portrayed as an 11-year-old girl who apparently contracted gonorrhea after swimming in hot springs.

From what is known, the Austrian family would have traveled to Italy on vacation. There, as one of the holiday activities, they visited the Specchio di Venere (“Mirror of Venus”) crater on Pantelleria Island. There is a pool of thermal water that, it seems, could have housed specimens of the Neisseria gonorrhoeae, causing gonorrhea.

Via Pixnio.

Initially, the girl reported burning and vaginal discharge, for which she bought an over-the-counter antifungal cream that worked only halfway. It was only when they were finally back in Austria and taken to the pediatrician that gonorrhea was finally diagnosed as the cause of her ailments.

And what happened next?

As is well known, if a gonorrhea infection is not detected and treated quickly, it can progress and cause chronic health problems. For example, the risk of infertility can be increased or even that of contracting other sexually transmitted infections.

Fortunately, that was not the current case. Once it was detected that the girl had contracted gonorrhea in the hot springs, the infection was immediately attacked with antibiotics. According to one review, in just days the most annoying symptoms of the STD disappeared. A month later, the little girl was declared completely free of the infection and has recovered without problems.

Is it really possible to get gonorrhea without sexual activity?

Via Pixabay.

Although it seems unlikely, common diseases like gonorrhea cannot only be passed through sexual acts. Before the current case study, other investigations had already pointed to communal bathrooms and some shared objects (such as bath towels) as other possible fields of transmission of the bacteria.

Our case serves to illustrate that the very rare diagnosis of gonorrhea in a child may be the result of non-sexual transmission of the infection, and that contaminated hot pools are a very rare source of infection that should be considered, ”the authors wrote. .

As a consequence, the situation of the girl who contracted gonorrhea in the hot springs has confirmed what was feared: gonorrhea may have more means of transmission than just sexual transmission. Therefore, when diagnosing it, it will also be necessary to take into account these unlikely scenarios, but –as we have seen– not impossible.

