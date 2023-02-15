5G News
Could Apple be preparing a ChatGPT-esque search engine? I think so

Could Apple be preparing a ChatGPT-esque search engine? I think so

Published on

By Abraham
Apple is planning to more than triple its self-build critical power capacity in 2023 and beyond according to a report released by analyst company Structure Research

Its report (via DailyHostNews) covers all the major hyperscalers and has identified Apple as being the one that will grow the most over the next few years. Power capacity – in data center lingo – is an important metric of growth as it indicates how much energy is available to power not only servers but also other ancillary features like lighting, power stations, UPS, air conditioning etc.

