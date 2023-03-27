Could an artificial intelligence help govern a country?

There are several science fiction books that show a future where government decisions are made by Artificial Intelligence systems. The last one I read on the subject was Harvest, and they do quite well on the subject, in fact, since the management of resources is practically perfect to guarantee the well-being of all.

The point is that in recent years we have witnessed significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This technology has proven useful in a wide range of applications, from healthcare to transportation, and has opened up the possibility of its use in governance. But could an AI really help run a country?

AI in governance

Governance involves a wide range of activities and decisions, from policy formulation to implementation and monitoring. In many cases, these decisions are based on data and analytics, and this is where AI can come in handy.

For example, an AI could analyze vast amounts of data and provide valuable information to government leaders to help them make more informed decisions. This could include public health data analysis to address epidemics, economic data analysis for policy and program formulation, and environmental data analysis to address climate change.

However, AI has limitations in governance. First, while AI can be useful in data analysis, governance decision-making involves much more than just data analysis. It is also necessary to consider ethical, political, cultural and social factors in decision making.

Governance implies leadership, effective communication and the ability to make decisions in complex and constantly changing situations. These are abilities that, until now, only human leaders can possess.

The example in Romania

Despite these limitations, the Romanian government has appointed an AI named Ion as an honorary government advisor. This AI is used as a link between political leaders and the citizenry, collecting comments and opinions from the citizenry and passing them on to government leaders.

Although this initiative may be interesting for collecting comments and opinions from citizens, it is important to bear in mind that it does not make decisions, it only acts as a bridge between rulers and the population.

Let’s see…

The question of whether an AI can help run a country is still up for debate. While it is true that AI can be useful in certain aspects of governance, it is important to remember that decision-making in governance involves much more than just data analysis, that much is clear. But on the other hand we know that politicians swim in seas of corruption, that most of what they do is done for their own benefit, out of a thirst for power or a thirst for possession.

An AI would eliminate that variable of corruption, it is clear, but it would be impossible to govern to everyone’s liking. How would we schedule it? Would it be more left or right? What would their values ​​be? Just to define that list, civil wars would start in every country…