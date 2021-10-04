Cost of manufacturing the iPhone 13 Pro: It is more expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the Galaxy S21 +

The manufacturing cost of the iPhone 13 Pro has risen slightly if we compare it with the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro, something that is perfectly understandable since, although both smartphones have a virtually identical design, they do not use exactly the same components.

When the presentation of the new generation of Apple took place, we already told you the most important differences that they presented, in general, compared to previous models. The iPhone 13 has, in all its variants, a more powerful SoC, a bigger battery, a smaller notch and brings other specific modifications that affect cameras and base storage capacity, depending on the model we focus on.

Obviously, these improvements end up affecting Apple’s spending on each component, and hhave had a considerable impact on the cost manufacturing of the iPhone 13 Pro, a terminal that, as we anticipated in the title, is more expensive to produce than the iPhone 12 Pro, and is also more expensive than the Galaxy S21 +.

Thanks to a report shared by Tech Insights we have been able to discover the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 13 Pro, and also to those responsible for the increase in said cost versus the previous generation, and versus the current Samsung flagship.

Manufacturing cost of the iPhone 13 Pro: $ 570, 490 euros to change

That is the cost of the new terminal of the bitten apple, a figure that represents a slight increase compared to the $ 548.50 that it was difficult for him to produce the iPhone 12 Pro, and that translates into a much more marked difference compared to the 508 dollars that it costs Samsung to make a Galaxy S21 + (remember that the top of the range of the South Korean company is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which competes with Apple’s Pro Max series).

According to the study carried out by Tech Insights, this increase in the cost of manufacturing the iPhone 13 Pro is mainly due to at the highest price of these components:

SoC Apple A15.

NAND Flash memory.

Screen subsystem.

Chassis.

This analysis reflects the cost of manufacturing the iPhone 13 Pro in its 256 GB version, a terminal that has a sale price of $ 1,099, which means that Apple has a fairly wide margin of maneuver. However, keep in mind that we are only talking about costs associated with what is known as BOMShort for bill of materials, which includes all materials, labor, and the testing process and validation tests that are performed during the final stage of the production process.

These $ 548.50 therefore do not include the transportation, marketing and other costs, such as those derived from development and design processes at all levels. All in all, it is clear that, as we have said, Apple makes a substantial income for every iPhone 13 Pro sold.