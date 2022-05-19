Cost of living protest LIVE updates as those struggling to pay bills march on Dail

Senior Citizens, single parents, workers and students will stage a protest outside the Dail this afternoon over the cost of living crisis.

The groups form part of the newly formed Cost of Living Coalition. They are demanding Government action on energy, food and housing costs.

Protestors want people to join them and bring copies of their household bills.

The protest is expected to commence at 1pm outside the Dail.

The Senior Citizens Parliament says older people on pensions can no longer cope with spiralling prices.

CEO Sue Shaw says the voice of pensioners is not being heard by the government.

“The reality is for that many people across the life cycle, from younger people through to our members who are pensioners, they now believe that the government is not hearing them, that there hasn’t been enough effort made to support them with their fears, which are genuine every day fears that they feel.”

