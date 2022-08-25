Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED, a monitor with a flexible panel that can be curved

- Advertisement -

Taking advantage of the Gamescom 2022 stage, has introduced the XENEON FLEX OLED, a truly unique and innovative top-of-the-range monitor, the first of its kind to feature a panel that allows the screen to curve effortlessly. In the video that you will find right at the end of this article you can see how the mechanism works, and yes, it is really simple and allows us to create an 800R curve instantly.

To create the Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED, the American company has worked closely with LG, and has implemented a flexible OLED-type panel with a size of 45″ and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. An OLED panel offers superb image quality, both for color reproduction and deep blacks, and for viewing angles, perfect at 178 degrees.

This new monitor uses the 21:9 format, which means that it is ultra-panoramic, a key that, together with that optional curvature that we can create at any time, should result in a highly immersive experience. The quality of the Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED finishes is what you would expect from a top-of-the-range monitor, and the design has been carefully designed to achieve a classic, elegant and timeless line.

Corsair has confirmed to us that the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED achieves a 1,000 nit brightnesswhich means it should be Advanced HDR certified, has a 1,350,000:1 contrastoffers a 0.0.3 ms gray-to-gray response time, 0.01 ms pixel on-off time, and offers a 240 Hz refresh rate, which means it can refresh the image 240 times in a second.

Its resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and the 21: 9 format achieve a perfect movie experience, and as we anticipated, having the possibility of curving the screen represents a great value, since it will allow us to improve immersion and enjoy our favorite games and multimedia content at another level. So that our eyesight doesn’t suffer, Corsair has integrated LG Display’s low blue light emission technology, which means that we can play all day without eye fatigue becoming a problem.

As expected the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED from Corsair is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, which means that with it we can completely free ourselves from the problems of “stuttering” (loss of frame synchronization) and “tearing” (image breakage). If you are worried about the issue of “burn in” (burned OLED panels) you can rest easy, since this monitor has a burn prevention system that works both when it is on and when it is off. The monitor also has a three-year guarantee of zero burns and zero dead pixels.

We still don’t have concrete details on its launch date and we don’t know its price either, but the Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED is one of the most spectacular monitors I have had the opportunity to see Until now. I look forward to testing it when it hits the market, as I recently did with the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144.

