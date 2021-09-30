Corsair XENEON 32QHD165: Everything you need to play, and to work

It’s official, the American company has entered the gaming monitor market with the new Corsair XENEON 32QHD165, a model that is in a very interesting position thanks to its good level of performance, and that achieves what seemed impossible, innovate in terms of design, thanks to the introduction of a front pedestal that plays an important role both at a functional and aesthetic level.

Delving into its design, we see that the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 starts from a markedly minimalist and discreet approach, where very contained edges and a double-leg kickstand stand out, accompanied, as we anticipated, by a front pedestal that gives it greater stability and that gives it, at the same time, a touch of distinction. The base is finished in a silver color that contrasts with the black of the monitor, has markedly angular lines, and integrates the Corsair brand in the central part.

The rear part maintains the sobriety of the whole, since It does not include any RGB LED lighting. At the top, right in the center, is the Corsair logo in a glossy black color that contrasts with the matte finish of the set. We also have the support arm, which includes a special section with fasteners for the cable management. And speaking of the wiring, the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 connections are present in the lower part of the rear protrusion, and in total we will find a 3.5 mm jack, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB Type-C compatible with DisplayPort 1.4 and two USB Type A 3.0.

Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 specifications and price

We have already told you about the range of connections offered by the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165, but we still have other important technical details to discover, so without further ado, let’s get to it:

32-inch “Fast IPS” panel with a response time of 1 ms (MPRT, 3 ms GtG).

Made of aluminum.

2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution. Reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, 100% of the AdobeRGB color space, and 100% of the sRGB color space.

165 Hz refresh rate.

Maximum brightness of 440 nits.

HDR400 certification.

Contrast: 1,000: 1.

8-bit color (16.7 million colors).

178 degree viewing angles.

Supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is compatible with G-Sync.

Adjustable in height, rotation and inclination.

Full integration with iCUE, and also with the Stream Deck and the iCUE Nexus.

Measurements: 732 x 607 x 316 mm.

Weight: 9.5 kilograms.

Well, we already have their specifications on paper, but what do they mean for the user? The first thing to highlight about the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 is that its “Fast IPS” panel guarantees perfect viewing angles of 178 degrees, without the user having to give up excellent response times. Indeed, you can enjoy the best of IPS panels, and response times that were previously only possible on TN panels.

On the other hand, the screen resolution, and the size of the same, leave us a more balanced relationship than it seems, someone who will soon be two years old tells you this using a 31.5-inch monitor with QHD resolution. The refresh rate of 165 Hz, together with the support of AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync are a guarantee for any gamer, since it means that you can enjoy total fluidity in games, without the classic problems of “stuttering” and tearing regardless of whether you use a Radeon RX or GeForce GTX-RTX graphics card.

Again I can tell you about my personal experience in this regard, and I confirm that Going from a standard monitor with an IPS panel to one with G-Sync has been one of the best decisions I have made. The difference is huge, and the experience with all the games improves in such a way that once you make the jump it is impossible to go back.

As for the reproduction of the different color spaces, the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 strikes a good level, so much so that it will not only allow us to enjoy some rich and vivid colors in our favorite games, but it is also a viable option for unify work and leisure. In effect, by this I mean that if you work with applications such as Adobe Photoshop, After Effects and DaVinci Resolve and you are looking for a monitor for gaming and work, the Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 is an option to consider. We cannot forget, in addition, its HDR400 certification, which is a guarantee to improve realism in scenes with a very marked chiaroscuro.

As expected, the integration with iCUE is total. Through this application we can configure different monitor settings, and its integration with the Stream Deck and with the iCUE Nexus represents an important added value if we already have both peripherals. The Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 is now available in the Spanish market with a price of 799 euros.