Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO: cooling pro

Liquid cooling systems such as the new Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO They are a key element when we want to make the most of the performance of our systems. And it is that, although active dissipation systems based on fans and heatsinks offer an optimal level of temperature reduction, systems based on liquid cooling are much more effective and allow, in many cases, to take the hardware to the limit of its benefits.

Built with more than 110 highly efficient microcooling fins, built into a four-element flow design, the Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO provide a unique reduction of up to four degrees Celsius more than what was already possible with the previous generation from Hydro X Series. Therefore, even when updating from previous generation models, we can improve the performance of our system.

The Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO water blocks are made of nylon to guarantee its resistance and durability, and for their assembly they use reinforced standard G1 / 4 ″ threads, which guarantees maximum reliability. In addition, in the case of the XC7, it has nickel-plated copper cooling plates and a transparent flow chamber that will allow us to see the coolant in motion, for a more impressive visual effect.

The Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are compatible with all modern Intel sockets (1200 and 115X) and AMD (AM4), as well as also providing future support for Intel LGA 1700 for Intel Alder Lake, using included brackets to accommodate each of those architectures.

And indeed, as you may have already deduced from its name, both the Corsair XC5 RGB PRO and the Corsair XC7 RGB PRO have LED lighting, specifically with 16 RGB LEDs that can act autonomously or be integrated into a lighting scheme designed and managed using iCue, Corsair’s LED lighting control system, with which we can combine the visual effects of several of our components. PC.

The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XC5 RGB PRO and XC7 RGB PRO are already on sale on the Corsair website, and their prices are 69.90 euros for the XC5 model and 89.90 euros for the XC7 model.

