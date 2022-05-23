Corsair Voyager a1600 is the brand’s first laptop specifically for gaming and streaming

Expanding its extensive catalog to a new market, Corsair has just announced the arrival of its first laptopthe Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition, which, as its name indicates, arrives exclusively equipped with AMD components combining a powerful Ryzen 9 6900HS processor with Radeon RX 6800M graphics and the extensive ecosystem of software and exclusive technologies of both companies.

built around a 16-inch IPS panel with a 16:10 format with a Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a few Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rates and 3 millisecond refresh ratesWithout a doubt, Corsair wanted to aim at creating a high-end device capable of coping with any activity. Going inside we will find this processor with 8 cores and 16 threads with speeds up to 4.80 GHz from AMD, which we can accompany with configurations of up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD internal storage.

All this under a careful design with modern but sober lines that keep the Corsair Voyager a1600 within an impressively slim format of just 19.8 millimeters and a weight of 2.4 kilogramswith a gaming appearance in which its keyboard will of course stand out, equipped with ultra-low profile Cherry MX mechanical switches and a backlight system with low-consumption RGB CAPELLIX LED technology.

Making a complete display of its capabilities, it is a portable Geared for gamers and broadcasters alike. And it is that in addition to the actual keys of the Spanish QWERY format or the special functions within these, we will have ten additional keys with customizable shortcuts and compatibility with Elgato Stream Deck softwarewhich will offer us a broadcast experience worthy of professional tabletop setups.

In fact, specifically designed to combine with this section, the Corsair Voyager a1600 has an FHD webcam (1080 pixels at 30fps) and an array of four directional ambient noise canceling microphones that will help us capture our voice and face with total clarity wherever we go.

Equally useful for both the worlds of gaming and streaming, the rest of its internal components are completed with a dual fan cooling system and a vapor chamber backing Compact in size, they distribute heat evenly for lower temperatures with a slimmer profile than traditional cooling methods.

Finally, regarding the connectivity section, the first thing to highlight is the presence of a Corsair Slipstream Wireless integrated receiver, that offers us support for up to three peripherals wirelessly to avoid having to spend USB ports. Although it is not that these are going to be lacking, counting on two Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB-C, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2, one USB-A 3.2 Gen2as well as an SDXC card reader and a combo 3.5mm jack input for both microphone and audio, and WiFi 6E.

Availability and price

At the moment without a date or confirmed prices for the Corsair Voyager a1600 in our country, the company has already advanced a starting price of $2,699 for its base model with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, which will reach $2,999 for its most complete version. However, the company is expected to announce the details of this laptop in the near future through its official website.