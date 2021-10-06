Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5, we see its first image and discover its keys

The American giant has published the first image of its Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM modules, and the truth is that it has achieved enhance the essence of the VENGEANCE series, preserving the black finish of the chassis and changing the color of the letters from yellow to white. Altogether, this play of colors gives it a more sober and elegant touch, and achieves a much more attractive result.

If you look at the Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 memory chassis you will realize that this adopts a totally new design, with a line closer to the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL memories, although with small differentiating nuances.

Some might be surprised to see that there is not a trace of RGB LED lighting on the Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5, but it shouldn’t, as this series has always been characterized by adopting a more discreet design and lacking such technology. This also helps its sale price to be lower, and more attractive.

The chassis will play a very important role in the new DDR5 memories, since in this new generation the integration of the PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) in each module. Previously, this was present on the motherboard, which means that there will be one more element on the PCB of each module generating heat, and this represents a new challenge when it comes to maintaining working temperatures at acceptable levels.

What we have said in the previous paragraph helps us understand why the Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 has a “new suit”, with a design closer to that of the high-performance models that the company recently launched. Corsair tests its memories extensively, so we are convinced that the Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 will offer perfect operation, and total stability. The first units should run at 4,800 MHz with a voltage of 1.1v, but we will see more advanced versions with frequencies of 6,333 MHz and higher.

Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 and Corsair Dominator DDR5, Corsair’s big bet

Along with the Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5, the American company also prepares new DDR5 memory kits that will be part of the Dominator series. At the time, we had the opportunity to review Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 memory kits, and the results were excellent, both in performance as well as in terms of stability and operating temperatures, so we can expect that those new DDR5 kits , based on the design of the Dominator series, also offer very good results.

From what I have seen in the first official image, the chassis design of the Corsair Dominator DDR5 modules will remain almost identical to that of the DDR4 models, although it will take a more minimalist approach, with a flat front, more discreet and sophisticated. At the top you should mount the classic system of RGB LED lighting with CAPELLIX RGB technology.

We are not yet clear when the first DDR5 memory kits will be launched in the general consumer market, but everything seems to indicate that they will be ready. to accompany the launch of the new Intel Alder Lake-S processors, whose arrival will take place between the end of this month of October and the beginning of November, specifically between October 27 and November 4.

To use these new RAM modules it will be necessary to have a compatible motherboard, which means that current motherboards based on the X570 and lower and Z590 and lower series chipsets will not work with DDR5 kits, they will be limited to DDR4. Intel 600 series chipset motherboards, which will use the new Alder Lake-S processors, they will be compatible with both DDR4 and DDR5 modules.