Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM: Total Performance for Laptops

With the arrival of the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory in SODIMM formatthe manufacturer completes its DDR5 memory offer, bringing the maximum performance closer to systems that, due to size, have chosen to use Small Outline modules in their manufacture, very common in laptops in which the RAM memory is not soldered on the plate, as well as in desktop computers but of small size, in which this memory format has also been chosen.

And it is that the size of the systems does not necessarily have to be synonymous with performance. In recent years we have seen quite a few laptops aimed at the world of gaming, with a selection of components and a performance that has little or nothing to envy to desktop systems. And now, with memory like the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM, we can see next-generation memory performance arrive in these types of systems.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory offerings are initially available with speeds of up to 4,800 megahertz and, when it comes to capacities, with up to 64 gigabytes in a kit of two 32 gigabytes. And for those users who want the performance of DDR5, but don’t need such a high number, Corsair also offers a 32-gig kit consisting of two 16-gigabyte SODIMMs.

Installation of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMMs depends on the build of each system, but the common rule among laptop manufacturers that opt ​​for memory slots, rather than soldering memory to the board, is usually facilitate access to said component as much as possible, so that as a general rule it is not necessary to open the equipment. Instead, it is often enough to use a screwdriver to remove a cover that offers direct manual access to the memory banks, in the same one that we are beginning to see in some devices when it comes to NVMe storage.

At the moment, there are still not many laptops compatible with DDR5 memory and that use slots, although we can expect that in the short and medium term this list will increase substantially, since the massive jump to DDR5 memory is the next logical step. of gaming laptops. And it is in this context that Corsair is ahead of the market with Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM memories.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM memory on sale now on the manufacturer’s website, and their prices are €289.99 for the 32-gigabyte kit and €56.99 for the 64-gigabyte kit.