HomeTech NewsCORSAIR, ready for the jump to GeForce RTX 40

CORSAIR, ready for the jump to GeForce RTX 40

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
corsair 1 3 1000x600.jpg
corsair 1 3 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Last Tuesday there was one of the most anticipated announcements of the year, that of the NVIDIA RTX 40 series, a new generation of graphics cards which, only in view of its specifications, promises to raise the gaming experience to levels never seen before. The jump in the density of transistors integrated in the GPU thanks to 5 nanometer photolithography, the new generation RT and Tensor cores, DLSS 3.0… the list of new features is overwhelming, and the features of its top of the range, the geforce RTX 4090, spectacular.

We already know that the first models to arrive, and almost certainly the only ones that will do so this year, will be the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 of 16 and 12 gigabytes, although we hope that throughout 2023 the family will be completed with the 4070 and 4060 of rigor, and who knows if with a 4050, which would probably be the last to arrive, in case it is produced. The only sure thing is that the 4090 will go on sale in October and that the two 4080s will go on sale in November.

- Advertisement -

Thus, we can take it for granted that many people will already be preparing to make the leap to the new generation but, of course, before doing so it is essential to ensure that we have everything you need to do it. From having a power supply to match, to a tower capable of housing these new graphics cards in optimal conditions, through compatible cooling systems and other accessories and elements.

Corsair-2-3.jpg" alt="CORSAIR, ready for the jump to GeForce RTX 40" >

The League chooses the soft line with Sky: the last Serie A games are not at risk

To that end, CORSAIR has already done its homework and, consequently, when there are still a few weeks to go before the first GeForce RTX 40 begin to arrive at the points of sale, the company has announced that it already offers full compatibility with the new GeForce RTX 40, thus providing users who are going to adopt the new generation everything they need, with special attention to a key point, food.

And the good news in this regard is that CORSAIR’s current line of power supplies is now fully compatible with the new GeForce RTX 40 series. Although the RTX 4090 uses a new 12+4-pin 12VHPWR power connector, all cards will ship with a PCI-e 8-pin to 12VHPWR power adapter. So, those who have a current CORSAIR power supply model, will be able to make the leap to the next generation of NVIDIA simply by ensuring that it is capable of providing the necessary power.

- Advertisement -

In addition, customers who wish to do so also have the possibility of ordering official CORSAIR 12VHPWR 600W cables now compatible with all CORSAIR Type 4 power supplies, connecting directly to the power supply through the existing connectors on the side of the power supply to directly power your new graphics card without the need for a PCIe adapter. With the sensing cables set to 600W, the graphics card will know that it can use its maximum power load.

More information

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

It is now possible to negatively mark video comments on TikTok

After several months of testing, TikTok is globally expanding the feature that allows users...
Hardware

AMD lowers the prices of its Radeon RX 6000 and it’s no coincidence

In the long-distance battle between AMD and Nvidia, all numbers matter. If the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.