- Advertisement -

Last Tuesday there was one of the most anticipated announcements of the year, that of the NVIDIA RTX 40 series, a new generation of graphics cards which, only in view of its specifications, promises to raise the gaming experience to levels never seen before. The jump in the density of transistors integrated in the GPU thanks to 5 nanometer photolithography, the new generation RT and Tensor cores, DLSS 3.0… the list of new features is overwhelming, and the features of its top of the range, the RTX 4090, spectacular.

We al know that the first models to arrive, and almost certainly the only ones that will do so this year, will be the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 of 16 and 12 gigabytes, although we hope that throughout 2023 the family will be completed with the 4070 and 4060 of rigor, and who knows if with a 4050, which would probably be the last to arrive, in case it is produced. The only sure thing is that the 4090 will go on sale in October and that the two 4080s will go on sale in November.

- Advertisement -

Thus, we can take it for granted that many people will already be preparing to make the leap to the new generation but, of course, before doing so it is essential to ensure that we have everything you need to do it. From having a power supply to match, to a tower capable of housing these new graphics cards in optimal conditions, through compatible cooling systems and other accessories and elements.

Corsair-2-3.jpg" alt="CORSAIR, ready for the jump to GeForce RTX 40" >

To that end, CORSAIR has already done its homework and, consequently, when there are still a few weeks to go before the first GeForce RTX 40 begin to arrive at the points of sale, the company has announced that it already offers full compatibility with the new GeForce RTX 40, thus providing users who are going to adopt the new generation everything they need, with special attention to a key point, food.

And the good news in this regard is that CORSAIR’s current line of power supplies is now fully compatible with the new GeForce RTX 40 series. Although the RTX 4090 uses a new 12+4-pin 12VHPWR power connector, all cards will ship with a PCI-e 8-pin to 12VHPWR power adapter. So, those who have a current CORSAIR power supply model, will be able to make the leap to the next generation of NVIDIA simply by ensuring that it is capable of providing the necessary power.

- Advertisement -

In addition, customers who wish to do so also have the possibility of ordering official CORSAIR 12VHPWR 600W cables now compatible with all CORSAIR Type 4 power supplies, connecting directly to the power supply through the existing connectors on the side of the power supply to directly power your new graphics card without the need for a PCIe adapter. With the sensing cables set to 600W, the graphics card will know that it can use its maximum power load.

More information