Corsair MP700, another upcoming PCIe Gen5 SSD

- Advertisement -

The will be the next-generation solid-state drive that the US integrator will bring to market as new processing platforms from AMD and Intel hit the market. And the manufacturers that jump to these will be varied PCIe 5.0 SSD as confirmed yesterday with the Samsung 990 PRO.

Corsair announced this week the compatibility of its components, peripherals and accessories with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 platform. It includes the liquid cooling products of the ELITE LCD, ELITE CAPELLIX and ELITE RGB series to adapt them to the new AM5 socket and, of course, the DDR5 memories that it already has on the market for the Intel Alder Lake platform and that will also be used for the new from AMD or the next from Intel, the Rocket Lake.

Corsair MP700

- Advertisement -

Consumer storage will take leap in level in a few months by taking advantage of the possibilities of the PCI-Express Gen5 interface. It must be remembered that the Intel Alder Lake platform already supports this interface (although in a limited way due to the number of lanes) and this is probably why the new units have not yet been marketed. Or for commercial reasons to sell the existing ones.

In any case, the new units are coming and on Corsair’s support page we see an MP700 in M.2 form factor that promises sequential readings of 10,000 MB per second in sequential read mode and 9,500 Mbytes in write mode. A stratospheric value although it must be said that the PCIe 5.0 interface can be stretched even further.

No further information on this unit has been offered, although we assume that the integrator will continue to trust Micron to use their TLC NAND Flash memories, in the controllers of Philson and all this accompanied by a quality passive cooler, the five-year warranty and the great support of Corsair.

- Advertisement -

We also do not know prices and it will be key for users to bet on PCIe Gen5 SSDs from their launch. For reference, say that the fastest SSD in the current Corsair catalog, the MP600 XT Gen4, can be found for $240 in its 2 Tbyte version. We will tell you more information soon.