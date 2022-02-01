Search here...
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, new high-performance SSD optimized for PS5

By: Brian Adam

The American giant has presented the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, a new generation of high-performance SSD storage units that is optimized to work with PS5, and also with any PC that has an M.2 slot, obviously. To get the most out of it, this slot must be compatible with the PCIE Gen4 x4 standard.

Externally, the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX sports a low-profile chassis which acts as passive cooling system, and that it should be able to keep drive temperatures under control without any issues. Its design takes a distinctly minimalist approach, and it is finished to a high standard.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX installation

Corsair has taken care of the design, and measurements, of the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX to the millimeter to ensure full compatibility with PS5. The installation process is very simple, since we just have to remove the side cover where the console logo is located, remove the screw that covers the dedicated slot for the SSD, insert it, place the clamping screw and ready, we can close. The console will automatically detect the new unit, and we can start using it without problems.

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX fits perfectly into the dedicated space that PS5 has, and in addition offers such good performance that it is capable of outperforming the SSD that said console brings from home. The PS5-mounted SSD has a maximum sequential read and write speed of 5.5 GB/s, while the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX can reach a maximum of 7,100 MB/s in sequential read and 6,800 MB/s in sequential write.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX: Specifications and prices

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX

This new series of SSD drives is available in four different versions, one of 500 GB, which is the cheapest; one of 1 TB, another of 2 TB and a “top” variant that has a capacity of 4 TB. Each has a price, respectively, of €114.99, €189.99, €379.99 and €879.99. For an average user, the ideal model would be the 1TB, although the 2TB also offers very good value for money.

All versions of the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX use TLC NAND Flash memory (three bits per cell) 176-layer 3D-stacked cell manufactured by Micron, which means they’re built for long life. In this sense, Corsair has led by example, since these units have a five-year warranty. This is an important difference compared to the Corsair MP600 Core that we analyzed at the time, since it uses QLC NAND Flash memory (four bits per cell).

The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX series uses a controller Phison PS55018-E18, and is designed to take full advantage of the standard PCIE Gen4 x4. That said, let’s see a full breakdown with the speeds and write cycle of each version:

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX

  • Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 512GB: 7,100MB/s-3,700MB/s sequential read and write speed, 435K-615K IOPS, 350TBW.
  • Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB: 7,100MB/s-5,800MB/s sequential read/write speed, 900K-1.2M IOPS, 700TBW.
  • Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB: 7100MB/s-6800MB/s sequential read/write speed, 1M-1.2M IOPS, 1400TBW.
  • Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 4TB: 7,100MB/s-6,800MB/s sequential read/write speed, 1M-1.2M IOPS, 3,000TBW.

In view of the complete specifications of each model, the conclusion is very clear, and matches what we had anticipated at the beginning of this section. If you have a tight budget but don’t want to give up great value for money, you’re better off investing a bit more and going straight for the 1TB model, not only because of its higher capacity, but also because it offers much higher performance. The 2TB and 4TB versions are a real “candy”, of that there is no doubt, as long as we can afford them.

