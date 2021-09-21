Corsair M65 RGB Ultra: a classic that keeps evolving

Surely when reading the name of the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra, the most connoisseurs of the high-end mouse market have not taken a moment to realize that we are talking about nothing less than the new generation Corsair M65, a device that hit the market about 10 years ago. Throughout them, Corsair has released several revisions, such as the M65 Pro RGB and the M65 RGB Elite, which today see in the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra a new evolutionary step.

In addition, the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra comes with something that some of the users have been asking for a long time, which is nothing other than a wireless variant. However, we must not forget that we are talking about a mouse designed for the gaming market segment, in which one of the most demanded features by users is speed. To ensure performance in this regard, the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless allows you to opt for Slipstream Wireless or Bluetooth connectivity with, according to Corsair, less than a millisecond latency.

For the wireless model, its battery provides up to 120 hours of autonomy, so it will be possible to use it during several gaming sessions without having to worry that these will be interrupted by a low level of charge. And in terms of its range, the mouse can be up to 20 meters away from the PC and will maintain its connection to it.

The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and its wireless variant share, of course, the design, which maintains the characteristic elements of the family, such as its unmistakable appearance and its manufacture in aluminum, which allows a solid construction in a device that, at the same time, is light and comfortable. In addition, in this regard, and as is tradition, both the wired and wireless versions of the mouse have its well-known adjustable weight system, within a range of 18 grams, to adjust to the preferences of each user.

For motion capture, the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra features a Corsair Marksman optical sensor offering 26,000 dots per inch resolution which, to best suit the player’s preferences, can be adjusted even in steps of a single pixel per inch. Added to this are its Corsair Quickstrike buttons and Omron optical switches. To process all these signals, the mouse uses the Corsair Axon 8,000 hertz system for the wired model, or the Slipstream Wireless 2,000 hertz system for the wireless version.

However, of its novelties, what has caught my attention the most is the Sensor Fusion technology. This technological development allows to detect, using its gyroscope and six-axis accelerometer, when the mouse gets up. In this case, and instantly, it avoids the involuntary movements that occur, for example, when we lift the mouse to reposition it in a way that is more comfortable for us.

Of course, the Corsair M65 RGB Ultra are programmable via Corsair iCue. In addition, and thanks to Sensor Fusion, we will have the possibility of configuring the mouse so that it identifies and responds to voluntary tilting gestures. For example, we can configure actions such as reloading a weapon simply by slightly raising part of the mouse.

The M65 RGB Ultra and M65 RGB Ultra Wireless mice are already on sale on the Corsair website, and their price is 79.99 euros for the wired version and 129.99 euros for the wireless one.