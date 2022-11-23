Corsair launches TBT200 dock with Thunderbolt ports and support for 4K displays with HDR

Corsair has launched another dock, the TBT200, which stands out for its Thunderbolt 4 ports. The accessory allows you to add ten more ports to your connected Mac, PC or Chromebook. With three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C outputs of 40 Gbps transfer speedthe user can connect the gadget to his device through a fourth Thunderbolt 4 port. The product also supports Thunderbolt 3.
Other ports on the dock include an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and 2.5GB Ethernet. One 15W USB-C port can transfer data at up to 10Gbps, and three 7.5W USB-A outputs can accommodate speeds of up to 10Gbps.
The device can be charged at up to 96W, with pass-through charging for connected devices. Plus, a Kensington security slot helps protect your docking station from theft. The product supports two 4K HDR displays, which can be connected using the USB-C to HDMI and DisplayPort cable adapters.
The aluminum handset measures 222 x 83 x 25 mm and weighs around 400 grams. In the box with the docking station are a 0.8 meter Thunderbolt 4 USB-C to USB-C cable, a 1 meter USB-C to HDMI cable, a 1 meter USB-C to DisplayPort cable, and a power supply. of 150 W. Currently, the device can be purchased at Corsair’s official American store for US$ 339.99 (BRL 1,830)🇧🇷