Corsair launches TBT200 dock with Thunderbolt ports and support for 4K displays with HDR

Corsair has launched another dock, the TBT200, which stands out for its Thunderbolt 4 ports. The accessory allows you to add ten more ports to your connected Mac, PC or Chromebook. With three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C outputs of 40 Gbps transfer speedthe user can connect the gadget to his device through a fourth Thunderbolt 4 port. The product also supports Thunderbolt 3.

Other ports on the dock include an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and 2.5GB Ethernet. One 15W USB-C port can transfer data at up to 10Gbps, and three 7.5W USB-A outputs can accommodate speeds of up to 10Gbps.