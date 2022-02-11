Corsair K70 RGB PRO: the continuation of a great saga

With this Corsair K70 RGB PRO, the company completes the successful K70 family, which thanks to its design and features has enormous recognition within the gaming community and, especially, among players who need a high-performance and very reliable keyboard to participate in competitions, a context in which a better or worse keyboard can make a huge difference. And Corsair’s objective with this K70 RGB PRO is precisely to satisfy the demand of those very demanding gamers.

Thus, following the line of its predecessors, both from the K70 family and from the PRO range, this K70 RGB PRO has very recognizable elements from both groups, but obviously adds several improvements that justify the generation jump and improve its performance with respect to to previous models.

The first thing we see is that it remains as a full-format keyboard, made up of a brushed aluminum chassis that integrates Cherry MX mechanical switches. Although the options in this regard vary from one geography to another, globally Corsair has announced five versions of the K70 RGB PRO in which what changes are the switches used. In this way, players will be able to choose the type of button that best suits their preferences, to make handling more comfortable and, in this way, improve the sensation of using it.

For any gamer, and especially for the most professional ones, customization is a key aspect when choosing a keyboard. Consequently, and in addition to the availability of versions with different CHERRY switches, its design has been completely adjusted to current standards, so that the K70 RGB PRO seamlessly supports custom key sets. And to complete the section referring to comfort, it includes a wrist rest with a surface designed to improve grip, and which has a magnetic attachment to attach to the keyboard.

Regarding its performance, the Corsair K70 RGB PRO is based on AXON technology, which according to the manufacturer can get up to eight times the performance of other gaming keyboards standard. In addition, to improve the conditions of use when used for competition, the keyboard has a switch that allows you to instantly disable some functions of the keyboard, such as the variation of led lighting or the use of macros (to prevent accidental use) . In this way, distractions and risks that can negatively affect the competition are eliminated.

For the rest of the moments, the K70 RGB PRO has multiple elements to increase its usefulness and enjoy its design more, such as multimedia controls with a volume wheel designed in aluminum, or the iconic RGB lighting which, as in the rest of the brand’s products, can be managed using the iCUE software, which will also allow us to synchronize its visual patterns with those of the rest of the PC elements that also use this system.

The versions of the Corsair K70 RGB PRO that will go on sale in Spain are those that integrate Cherry MX RGB Red and Cherry MX RGB Speed ​​switches are already available on the manufacturer’s website, and its price is €189.99.