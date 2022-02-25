Corsair K100 RGB, K70 RGB PRO and K65 RGB Mini, already on sale in Spain

Is it time to change your keyboard and are you thinking of Corsair? Well, in this case, we have very good news for you, and that is that Today three very interesting models officially arrive in Spain, which cater to various preferences. Let’s see, then, what each of them offers us.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% Corsair K70 RGB PRO Corsair K100RGB Format 60% Full size with numeric keypad Full size with numeric keypad keys 60 104 110 capture system Mechanic Mechanic Optomechanical switch Various Cherry MX options Various Cherry MX options Cosair OPX media controls No Yes Yes Sampling frequency up to 8,000 hertz up to 8,000 hertz up to 8,000 hertz Connection USB 3.0 / 3.1 Type A USB 3.0 / 3.1 Type A USB 3.0 / 3.1 Type A illumination RGB, controllable with iCUE RGB, controllable with iCUE RGB, controllable with iCUE

Corsair K100RGB

We start with the Corsair K100 RGB, a top of the range of which we could say many things, and of which precisely today we have published a complete analysis in which you can check the feeling that it has left us after trying it. And if you haven’t read it yet, yes I can tell you that it deserves its position in the ranking, because although it is not a keyboard within the reach of all pockets, its price is justified knowing its benefits.

The Corsair K100 RGB is a full-format keyboard with a numeric keypad, which to provide the fastest response uses optomechanical switcheswhich in addition to being somewhat faster than the mechanical ones, needing only a millimeter of travel, offer greater durability, so that the manufacturer guarantees a minimum of 150 million keystrokes per Corsair OPX switch.

with his chassis made of anodized aluminum with brushed finish and its polycarbonate keys, we are talking about a really robust keyboard, and therefore it will be able to withstand long and intense gaming sessions. And its design for gamers is not only based on LED lighting, it also has programmable keys, allows the programming of multiple macros and the creation of profiles, and the combination of the technologies used in it offer a practically instantaneous response.

Available in two colors, silver and black, the Corsair K100RGB It is already for sale and its price is €249.99.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO

The Corsair K70 RGB PRO arrives to complete the prestigious K70 family. In this case we are talking about a mechanical keyboard, for which Corsair lets you choose from a wide selection of Cherry MX switches (the options vary according to the geographies), so that each user can choose the type of press and response that best suits their preferences, something that can make a difference especially for eSports professionals, but also for gamers dedicated to eSports. competitive.

Like the K100, this Corsair K70 is supported by AXON technology, which provides a sample rate of up to 8,000 hertz, that is, that the capture of the keystroke will occur in 0.125 milliseconds. In terms of its resistance, the reliability of the Cherry MX switches adds a brushed aluminum chassis, in which you can also mount, if you wish, custom key sets.

As you may have deduced from its name, features RGB LED lighting that you can manage with the iCUE software, which you can also use for function assignments and macro configuration that you can assign to various profiles, which adapt to each of the games (or other tasks) for which you use the PC more frequently.

The versions of the Corsair K70 RGB PRO that have arrived in Spain are those that integrate the Cherry MX RGB Red and Cherry MX RGB Speed ​​switches, and the price of the keyboard, with either option, is €189.99.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60%

And we end up with a small keyboard (in size, not in features), because as its name suggests, we find ourselves with a reduced option, more specifically with a keyboard with a size of approximately 60% compared to that of a standard keyboardgiving up the numeric keypad, cursors, function keys (and some more).

The Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% is, as I said before, small only in terms of size, since we are talking about a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches in a small but robust chassis, in which we will not have to give up anything, in terms of functions and features, of a gaming keyboard. In addition, to make up for the absence of some keys, it is easily configurable so that it is possible to access their functions through keyboard shortcuts.

And the same in terms of performance, because in the same way as the two previous keyboards, in this case we will also find Corsair AXON technology, which provides a 8,000 hertz sample rate. And all this without giving up, of course, the RGB LED lighting that we can control through the iCUE software.

The price of the Cosair K65 RGB Mini 60% is 129.99 euros.

More information: Corsair